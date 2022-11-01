ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 60

Andrew Morales
2d ago

congrats to all are winners especially the $1 million dollars and $2 million dollars jackpot winners they are never going to play the lottery ever again I know if I won $2 million dollars what ever I received after taxes be enough for me to build up three small businesses to make me $1 million dollars a year each business and make $500k a year after taxes from each of my three small businesses making $1,500,000.00 a year and then live my life very independently financially comfortable for the rest of my day's

Reply(8)
21
KS
1d ago

Stop calling them millionaires. If they took the cash payout they didn’t get a million they likely got around $600,000 after taxes (Fed 37%) and if they live in a state that has an income tax then another hit. Approx win $360,000 which is a very sweet boost but a far cry from being an instant millionaire.

Reply(2)
13
Hatrick
2d ago

I had a $4 winning ticket, But I spent 10 bucks on 5 tickets, So am I Really a winner?🤔🤭🏆💰💵

Reply(4)
12
