Alexandria, LA

City of Alexandria to observe Veterans Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Bus Service. ATRANS buses will not run Friday, Nov. 11. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 12. Sanitation...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Capt. Ron Parker – Golden Shield Winner

The Northwestern State Demons have a name on the roster you probably heard about now: Hansel Emmanuel. Everything did not start off well, in fact, his early struggles helped mold him into the person he is today.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Nat Central's students broadcast live sports events

Tioga's Jeremiah Caldwell had a dominate performance with 4TDs, 162 rushing yards against Peabody. Tioga's Jeremiah Caldwell found his way in the end zone multiple times in the district matchup against Peabody last Thursday, four different times in the first half to be exact.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing teen, Janiya Turner, 15. Janiya is described as 5′6″ and weighs about 170 lbs. She was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive and Loblolly Lane. If you have any information on Janiya’s whereabouts,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco

Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video. The Keiser Law Firm representing the Alexandria Police Officers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Mayor Jeff Hall's campaign team just one day after a campaign video was posted showing images of uniformed APD officers without their approval.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Drive-thru vaccination clinic being held at Alexandria VA

PINEVILLE, La. - A Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Clinic will be held at the Alexandria VA at the Building 2 circle drive on Thursday, November 10 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Criteria for participation:. Be an honorably discharged veteran. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in VA to receive a flu vaccination...
PINEVILLE, LA
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Critics Choice location on Rue Verdun set to close

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Critics Choice restaurant location located on Rue Verdun in Alexandria will be closing its doors on Nov. 12. The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It comes after 37 years of service from the restaurant. The location at 415 Murray Street will...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
FORT POLK, LA
Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Early voting on the uptick

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Early voting in the Nov. 8 primary election wrapped up on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The numbers are in, and they are looking on the uptick for a non-presidential year and are the highest in at least a decade. For 2022, there are a total of...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Grant vs Tioga voted Week 10 MedExpress Game of the Week

BALL, La. (KALB) - A Thursday night 2-4A showdown between Grant and Tioga has been voted the Week 10 MedExpress Game of the Week. The Cougars and Indians have been a part of KALB’s showcase game multiple times this year. Grant is 1-1 on the season in the MedExpress Game of the Week defeating Montgomery in Week 1 and then losing a heartbreaker to Peabody in Week 8.
TIOGA, LA

