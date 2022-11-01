Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Last-minute money floods New York's race for governor
Millions of dollars are flooding independent expenditure committees in New York in the final weeks of the campaign for governor as they seek to persuade — and bombard — voters with political messaging. The money comes to New York as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has hoped to recapture...
NY1
National Democrats come to rally for Hochul in New York
National Democrats are set to rally in Brooklyn on Thursday as they seek to aid Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full, four-year term. The rally is set to include Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as New York Democrats seek to counter any suggestion that Republicans are gaining steam in an otherwise heavily Democratic state.
NY1
Zeldin, GOP slate rally supporters on Staten Island amid early voting
In big numbers and with big energy Tuesday night, a crowd of Staten Islanders cheered on the candidate they hope will be the first Republican governor in two decades. “Zeldin! Zeldin! Zeldin!” they chanted. With one week to go until the final day of voting, Lee Zeldin and his...
NY1
Crime and public safety dominate final week in New York governor's race
Crime and public safety concerns among New York voters are expected to continue to dominate the final stretch of the campaign as Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin sought to convince voters they are best to handle the issue. Zeldin on Monday, campaigning with Virginia...
NY1
Democrats remain dominant political party in New York
New York has become a bluer state since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, according to party data released by the state Board of Elections on Tuesday. The enrollment data re-affirms the uphill challenge Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin faces in his bid for governor as polls have nevertheless shown an increasingly tighter race against Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul.
NY1
Hochul rallies in Westchester, Zeldin touts early voting totals
With Election Day less than a week away, Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to try to rally her Democratic base while her Republican rival, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, was crying foul in a fight over campaign lawn signs. Perhaps in response to criticism that the party has looked a little...
NY1
Appeals court upholds New York absentee ballot laws
A week out from Election Day, the New York state Appellate Division has upheld the state's absentee ballot laws, reversing a lower court's decision. This keeps state law in place allowing people to vote by absentee ballot over fear of COVID-19, as well as allowing boards of elections to continue counting those ballots before Election Day.
NY1
Emergency management consulting firm to lead New York's $4.3 million pandemic review
*Editor's note: The state has selected the Olson Group Ltd. in Alexandria, Virginia, to conduct the one-year review. An earlier version of this story identified a different Olson Group Ltd. in New York City. A consulting firm based in Alexandria, Virginia is closing in on finalizing a state contract to...
NY1
New York Business Council backs Environmental Bond Act
A coalition of environmental organizations and labor unions have been the vocal supporters of a proposal to borrow more than $4 billion to help boost New York's environmental infrastructure to help strengthen the state against the effects of climate change. The bond act being put to voters also has the...
NY1
New York historian chronicles men and women who built the city in new book
There are few people with a better understanding of this city and with more knowledge of its history than Sam Roberts. The last time Roberts joined NY1 to talk about New York’s history through its architecture in “A History of New York in 27 Buildings.” Today, it’s the city’s inhabitants. His latest book, “The New Yorkers: 31 Remarkable People, 400 Years and the Untold Biography” explores the people who helped build the city into what it is today.
NY1
FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey
The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”. The alert was posted after officials discovered...
NY1
State sues over fake condos sold to immigrant families
A Brooklyn developer is being sued for allegedly selling non-existent condominiums to at least 20 immigrant Chinese families, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday. Xi Hui “Steven” Wu is accused of stealing more than $5 million from his victims and using the money...
Comments / 0