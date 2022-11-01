ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WPXI

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
AOL Corp

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married

A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Reuters

Soccer-United States at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
The Associated Press

Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It’s why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn’t thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women’s all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday. Considering all she’s been through, the fact she was there on the floor competing was enough. “That’s my job,” Andrade said. “I was happy to be here.”
ESPN

Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
ESPN

China wins 12th men's team title at gymnastics worlds by wide margin

LIVERPOOL, England -- China won its 12th world men's gymnastics championship on Wednesday, putting together six solid if not always spectacular rotations to cruise to victory over rival Japan in a meet that felt like a battle of attrition. The Chinese posted a total of 257.858 points, more than four...
FOX Sports

Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
Reuters

Soccer-FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar

Nov 4 (Reuters) - FIFA have written to World Cup teams urging them to focus on the soccer in Qatar and not let the sport be dragged into ideological or political "battles". The letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the governing body's secretary general Fatma Samoura follows a number of protests made by World Cup teams, on issues ranging from LGBTIQ rights to concerns over the treatment of migrant workers.
Reuters

STATBOX-Soccer-Argentina at the World Cup

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following is a stat box on Argentina at the FIFA World Cup. Argentina have appeared at 17 different World Cups, winning the tournament twice (1978 and 1986) and finishing runners-up three times. Their last appearance in the final came in 2014 when they lost to Germany in extra time.
Aviation International News

Typhoon Fighters To Protect the Soccer World Cup

The Royal Air Force's No. 12 Squadron has flown to Qatar to begin a six-month deployment under Project Thariya. The Typhoon fighter unit, which is jointly staffed by UK and Qatari personnel, is based at the new Tamim Airbase at Dukhan, where it is supporting the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) as it forms its first Typhoon squadron: No. 7 (Al Thariyat) Squadron within the 1st Tactical Fighter Wing.

