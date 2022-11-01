Read full article on original website
Related
WPXI
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
ESPN
Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey lead U.S. gymnastics team to historic performance at worlds
Led by Olympic and NCAA stars Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, as well as breakout star Shilese Jones, the U.S. women's gymnastics team won their sixth straight world team title on Tuesday. The squad has now won every world championship gold medal since 2010 -- or, in other words, since...
AOL Corp
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married
A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Soccer-United States at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It’s why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn’t thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women’s all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday. Considering all she’s been through, the fact she was there on the floor competing was enough. “That’s my job,” Andrade said. “I was happy to be here.”
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade wins all-around title at gymnastics worlds
LIVERPOOL, England -- Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It's why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn't thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women's all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday. Considering all she...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
ESPN
China wins 12th men's team title at gymnastics worlds by wide margin
LIVERPOOL, England -- China won its 12th world men's gymnastics championship on Wednesday, putting together six solid if not always spectacular rotations to cruise to victory over rival Japan in a meet that felt like a battle of attrition. The Chinese posted a total of 257.858 points, more than four...
Athletics-Olympic, world 800m champion Mu to train with Kersee
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Olympic 800 metres gold medallist and world champion Athing Mu will be coached by track great Bob Kersee, the 20-year-old American said on social media on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
Soccer-FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar
Nov 4 (Reuters) - FIFA have written to World Cup teams urging them to focus on the soccer in Qatar and not let the sport be dragged into ideological or political "battles". The letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the governing body's secretary general Fatma Samoura follows a number of protests made by World Cup teams, on issues ranging from LGBTIQ rights to concerns over the treatment of migrant workers.
STATBOX-Soccer-Argentina at the World Cup
Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following is a stat box on Argentina at the FIFA World Cup. Argentina have appeared at 17 different World Cups, winning the tournament twice (1978 and 1986) and finishing runners-up three times. Their last appearance in the final came in 2014 when they lost to Germany in extra time.
Aviation International News
Typhoon Fighters To Protect the Soccer World Cup
The Royal Air Force's No. 12 Squadron has flown to Qatar to begin a six-month deployment under Project Thariya. The Typhoon fighter unit, which is jointly staffed by UK and Qatari personnel, is based at the new Tamim Airbase at Dukhan, where it is supporting the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) as it forms its first Typhoon squadron: No. 7 (Al Thariyat) Squadron within the 1st Tactical Fighter Wing.
Comments / 0