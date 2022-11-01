Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
The Saints are signing a veteran quarterback to their practice squad
A day after releasing one quarterback from their practice squad, the New Orleans Saints found a replacement. The Saints are signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad to take the spot previously held by Jake Luton. Hundley was a fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
CBS Sports
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
CBS Sports
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former First Round Wide Receiver
The Seattle Seahawks are now the latest NFL team to give former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell a chance. Treadwell has been added to the Seahawks' practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 27-year-old already spent time on the Patriots' and Cardinals' taxi squads this fall. Treadwell, a 2016 first-round...
CBS Sports
Cowboys were reportedly close to acquiring Brandin Cooks; WR appears disgusted about remaining in Houston
Despite being traded three times in his career, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears to have been hoping to be dealt one more time prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Cooks was rumored to be one of the deadline's available big-name players despite signing a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans this past offseason. His head coach, Lovie Smith, said via SportsRadio 610 in Houston that Cooks was excused from today's practice for "personal reasons."
Trade Deadline Passes Without a Whimper For Seahawks
Despite being in first place in the NFC West, general manager John Schneider opted not to make any deals to bolster the Seattle Seahawks roster prior to Tuesday's 1 PM PT deadline.
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Skips out on first Week 9 practice
Edwards (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will sit out the Ravens' first Week 9 session exactly one week after he suffered a mild right hamstring injury in the team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Edwards is day-to-day and has avoided a major injury, the running back will likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited practice participant Friday and/or Saturday if he hopes to put himself in position to play Monday against the Saints. If available for that contest, Edwards should have a path to double-digit carries for the third week in a row while J.K. Dobbins (knee) is stuck on injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Wide Receiver Preview: Josh Palmer looking close to a must-start in Week 9
Things are not looking good for the Los Angeles Chargers receiving corps. Mike Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain and Keenan Allen's hamstring injury somehow got worse on his bye week. It's a borderline disaster for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, but it's also a major opportunity for Josh Palmer in Week 9.
Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants
With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
ABC6.com
Patriots Kicker Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots K Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots, 22-17, victory at the New York Jets last Sunday. Folk connected on all five field goals (31, 42, 49, 45 and 52) to tie a career high. It is the fifth time and second time in 2022 that Folk connected on five field goals in game. Folk also had five field goals in the Patriots win against Detroit on Oct. 9.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season
Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Thursday
Goodwin (groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. With back-to-back DNPs so far this week, Goodwin doesn't seem to be in a good spot, health-wise, ahead of Sunday's road matchup with the Cardinals. If he's limited or sidelined this weekend, DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) will lead the Seahawks' receiving corps, with second-year pro Dee Eskridge the best bet for any targets that linger.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High
The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Done for the season
Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
