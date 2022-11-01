ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coinjournal.net

China’s national cryptocurrency is getting more ominous

China’s central bank governor gave an update on the national currency being developed this week. Anonymity and privacy will be protected, he argues. Our Analyst Dan Ashmore is not so sure, believing these digital currencies are potentially very dystopian. Having said that, there are advantages to the nascent concept,...
cryptoglobe.com

Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?

Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
blockchain.news

Union Bank of The Philippines Launches Crypto Trading Services

Following its partnership with Switzerland-based technology firm, Metaco, the Union Bank of the Philippines has now launched a crypto trading service for its customers. According to the announcement shared, retail customers, can now access the crypto trading service on Metaco's digital asset platform Harmonize as it is now operational. Henry...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why Bitcoin’s Most Important Quality Is Decentralization

This is an opinion editorial by Neil Jacobs, a Bitcoin advocate, educator and content creator. Bitcoin’s most important quality is decentralization. In the Bitcoin white paper, there are more than a dozen references to removing trust in central entities. Decentralizing away from financial institutions was Satoshi Nakamoto’s front-page motivation for creating Bitcoin: “allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party.”
e-cryptonews.com

7 Way to Make Money with Cryptocurrency

Investing in cryptocurrency is a great way to make money in today’s economy. With the rapid rise of digital coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, there are plenty of opportunities for savvy investors to make good returns. However, there are also many risks involved in crypto investing, and it can be difficult to know how to get started or where to begin.
EWN

Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg

Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
blockchain.news

Goldman Sachs to Launch Data Service to Classify Digital Assets

Investment bank and Financial service firm Goldman Sachs has revealed it is set to release a data service to classify hundreds of digital coins and tokens so institutional investors can comprehend the rapidly growing digital asset class. Created in collaboration with global index provider MSCI and crypto data firm Coinmetrics,...
US News and World Report

Grocery Retailer Pick N Pay to Start Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - One of South Africa's largest grocery retailers Pick n Pay is expanding a pilot of adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to more stores after the successful completion of the first phase, it said on Tuesday. The announcement came weeks after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority formally...
blockchain.news

HUSD Stablecoin Drops 56% From Dollar Peg Following Huobi Delisting

Fresh data according to CoinMarketCap shows that HUSD stablecoin has fallen massively from its $1 peg, dropping to a low of $0.32 following delisting from crypto exchange Huobi on Friday last week. At the time of writing, HUSD price is trading at $0.323073 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of...
blockchain.news

South African Supermarket Chain Pick n Pay Starts Accepting Bitcoin Payments

Pick n Pay, a major supermarket chain in South Africa, announced on Tuesday that it now accepts Bitcoin as payments in its online store, according to a local media report. Customers can now pay with Bitcoin (BTC) using any Lightning Network-enabled app, such as BlueWallet or Muun, to buy groceries, hygiene products, household supplies, and many other products offered in the supermarket. The Lightning Network is a layer 2 solution built on the Bitcoin blockchain. It speeds up transactions while making it cheaper than the main Bitcoin network, making it more appealing to business enterprises.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cronos: 3 Cryptocurrencies Keeping The Blockchain Industry Active

Currently, there are over 200 million cryptocurrency users in the world and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Out of this number, it is estimated that there are 10000 active cryptocurrencies. This means that the market is saturated with inactive or “dead” cryptocurrencies that are only about hype and not functional in the Blockchain sector. This article treats 3 Cryptocurrencies that are all about utility, scalability, and providing a suitable environment for cryptocurrency users.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto adoption via regulation: Setting rules for centralized exchanges

Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges have become the backbone of the nascent crypto ecosystem, making way for retail and institutional traders to trade cryptocurrencies despite a constant fear of government crackdowns and lack of support from policymakers. These crypto exchanges over the years have managed to put self-regulatory checks and implemented policies...
blockchain.news

South Korean Regulators to Harden Punishments for Crypto Fraud Practices

The concern of not being able to curb the impact of an unfortunate incident such as the Terra-Luna incident to protect investors, South Korean legislators are now considering setting up law with the aim of toughening punishment of “unfair trade in virtual assets.”. This implies the push to ensure...
forkast.news

USDC stablecoin issuer Circle wins Singapore digital payment license

U.S.-based Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the issuer of the USDC stablecoin that has a market capitalization of more than US$43 billion, said it has received in-principle approval to offer digital payment token products and other services in Singapore. The approval is for a Major Payments Institution License granted by the...
CoinDesk

Crypto's Reported Staff Cuts at BitMEX, Digital Currency Group, Galaxy Digital

Crypto venture capital company Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of CoinDesk, has promoted Chief Operating Officer Mark Murphy to president amid a restructuring in which some 13% of its staff departed, according to Bloomberg. This comes amid news of other staff cuts at BitMEX and Galaxy Digital. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest hurdles for companies amid crypto winter.

