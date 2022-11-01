Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
China’s national cryptocurrency is getting more ominous
China’s central bank governor gave an update on the national currency being developed this week. Anonymity and privacy will be protected, he argues. Our Analyst Dan Ashmore is not so sure, believing these digital currencies are potentially very dystopian. Having said that, there are advantages to the nascent concept,...
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
blockchain.news
Union Bank of The Philippines Launches Crypto Trading Services
Following its partnership with Switzerland-based technology firm, Metaco, the Union Bank of the Philippines has now launched a crypto trading service for its customers. According to the announcement shared, retail customers, can now access the crypto trading service on Metaco's digital asset platform Harmonize as it is now operational. Henry...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Why Bitcoin’s Most Important Quality Is Decentralization
This is an opinion editorial by Neil Jacobs, a Bitcoin advocate, educator and content creator. Bitcoin’s most important quality is decentralization. In the Bitcoin white paper, there are more than a dozen references to removing trust in central entities. Decentralizing away from financial institutions was Satoshi Nakamoto’s front-page motivation for creating Bitcoin: “allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party.”
e-cryptonews.com
7 Way to Make Money with Cryptocurrency
Investing in cryptocurrency is a great way to make money in today’s economy. With the rapid rise of digital coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, there are plenty of opportunities for savvy investors to make good returns. However, there are also many risks involved in crypto investing, and it can be difficult to know how to get started or where to begin.
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
blockchain.news
Goldman Sachs to Launch Data Service to Classify Digital Assets
Investment bank and Financial service firm Goldman Sachs has revealed it is set to release a data service to classify hundreds of digital coins and tokens so institutional investors can comprehend the rapidly growing digital asset class. Created in collaboration with global index provider MSCI and crypto data firm Coinmetrics,...
US News and World Report
Grocery Retailer Pick N Pay to Start Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - One of South Africa's largest grocery retailers Pick n Pay is expanding a pilot of adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to more stores after the successful completion of the first phase, it said on Tuesday. The announcement came weeks after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority formally...
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum May Have the Single Most Bullish Price Chart in the World, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Macro expert and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one Ethereum (ETH) chart is flashing a strong bullish signal. Pal tells his 983,800 Twitter followers that no other chart is more bullish than the ETH/Bitcoin (BTC) ratio, a closely watched measure of the price relationship between the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies.
Crypto Winter ‘Only Going to Get Worse,' Co-Founder of Tezos Blockchain Says
Kathleen Breitman told CNBC's Karen Tso that "easy money" from venture capitalist profit-seeking and low interest rates had artificially inflated the valuations of many crypto firms. Even if the Fed pauses rate hikes next year, only the "small minority" of crypto applications that are truly useful and can organically grow...
blockchain.news
HUSD Stablecoin Drops 56% From Dollar Peg Following Huobi Delisting
Fresh data according to CoinMarketCap shows that HUSD stablecoin has fallen massively from its $1 peg, dropping to a low of $0.32 following delisting from crypto exchange Huobi on Friday last week. At the time of writing, HUSD price is trading at $0.323073 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of...
blockchain.news
South African Supermarket Chain Pick n Pay Starts Accepting Bitcoin Payments
Pick n Pay, a major supermarket chain in South Africa, announced on Tuesday that it now accepts Bitcoin as payments in its online store, according to a local media report. Customers can now pay with Bitcoin (BTC) using any Lightning Network-enabled app, such as BlueWallet or Muun, to buy groceries, hygiene products, household supplies, and many other products offered in the supermarket. The Lightning Network is a layer 2 solution built on the Bitcoin blockchain. It speeds up transactions while making it cheaper than the main Bitcoin network, making it more appealing to business enterprises.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cronos: 3 Cryptocurrencies Keeping The Blockchain Industry Active
Currently, there are over 200 million cryptocurrency users in the world and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Out of this number, it is estimated that there are 10000 active cryptocurrencies. This means that the market is saturated with inactive or “dead” cryptocurrencies that are only about hype and not functional in the Blockchain sector. This article treats 3 Cryptocurrencies that are all about utility, scalability, and providing a suitable environment for cryptocurrency users.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto adoption via regulation: Setting rules for centralized exchanges
Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges have become the backbone of the nascent crypto ecosystem, making way for retail and institutional traders to trade cryptocurrencies despite a constant fear of government crackdowns and lack of support from policymakers. These crypto exchanges over the years have managed to put self-regulatory checks and implemented policies...
blockchain.news
South Korean Regulators to Harden Punishments for Crypto Fraud Practices
The concern of not being able to curb the impact of an unfortunate incident such as the Terra-Luna incident to protect investors, South Korean legislators are now considering setting up law with the aim of toughening punishment of “unfair trade in virtual assets.”. This implies the push to ensure...
forkast.news
USDC stablecoin issuer Circle wins Singapore digital payment license
U.S.-based Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the issuer of the USDC stablecoin that has a market capitalization of more than US$43 billion, said it has received in-principle approval to offer digital payment token products and other services in Singapore. The approval is for a Major Payments Institution License granted by the...
CoinDesk
Crypto's Reported Staff Cuts at BitMEX, Digital Currency Group, Galaxy Digital
Crypto venture capital company Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of CoinDesk, has promoted Chief Operating Officer Mark Murphy to president amid a restructuring in which some 13% of its staff departed, according to Bloomberg. This comes amid news of other staff cuts at BitMEX and Galaxy Digital. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest hurdles for companies amid crypto winter.
Comments / 0