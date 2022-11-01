Read full article on original website
The Fire: Ohio State unveils hype trailer for road matchup with Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) will hit the road for a second straight week to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-7). The Buckeyes released their hype trailer for the game Thursday titled ch. IX: the fire. "We're walking through the fire right now....
Ryan Day says 'it's about us,' not the opponents in November stretch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ryan Day said that with a soft stretch coming up before the heavyweight bout against Michigan on Nov. 26, it's not the opponent that matters. Ohio State's next three games are at Northwestern, home against Indiana and at Maryland, teams sporting a combined record of 10-14.
Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg named semifinalist for Chuck Bednarik Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg leads the Buckeyes in tackles so far this season and has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. The Bednarik Award is given annually to the outstanding defensive player of the year. Through eight games this season,...
Ohio State cruises past Chaminade in exhibition matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In its final tuneup before the start of the regular season, Ohio State had five players score in double figures in a dominant win over visiting Chaminade. The Buckeyes had 10 players score in a 101-57 win over the Silverswords, who made the trip to...
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. named semifinalists for Maxwell Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two of Ohio State's most dynamic weapons on offense have been named semifinalists for one of the biggest awards in college football. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were named semifinalists for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.
Columbus Weather: Another round of fog expected Thursday morning in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We’re expecting another round of fog tonight and Thursday morning. But at least our temperatures are still mild! We’ll be above-average through this extended forecast. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: partly cloudy, mild, patchy dense fog, low 46. THURSDAY: fog in the morning then mostly sunny,...
Columbus community group focused on building up young women
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Educating, inspiring, and developing young women. A renewed focus across Central Ohio in light of recent high-profile crimes involving young girls. The latest, a serious crash just this week. Deputies told ABC 6 that 12 and 13-year-old girls wrecked a stolen car. “I think that...
Ohio voters, workers worry about poll intimidation, officials say instances are rare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “We’re praying for peace at the polls.”. That was the sentiment behind a small march and prayer vigil last week in downtown Columbus. But despite concerns by voters, poll workers, and some elected officials, instances of voter or poll worker intimidation at the polls are rare, officials said.
Candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat stop in Columbus for a town hall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance met in Columbus Tuesday night for a final push before the election. The moderators asked the audience if inflation is the number one issue in the race, and the majority of audience members raised their hands. Both candidates were asked questions about that issue.
Suspect in 2020 deadly shooting in east Columbus arrested in Greenville, S.C.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted on several charges, including murder, in a deadly shooting in east Columbus in 2020 was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Greenville, S.C. Jacoby Howard, 30, was indicted on several charges including murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting...
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
Columbus Zoo Wildlights returns Nov. 18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An annual holiday tradition at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will return on Nov. 18. Wildlights will return to the zoo on Nov. 18 and will run through New Year's Day. Guests can enjoy Wildlights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and...
2023 Columbus Winter Beerfest returns January 21 with changes, tickets on sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Winter Beerfest is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center next year!. The annual event will return on Jan. 21 with some changes. Instead of two nights, the 2023 festival will include one-afternoon session and one evening session, both on Saturday. Over 300...
2 people injured in north Columbus car crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured, including a child, in a north Columbus car crash early Thursday morning. Police said the accident happened along Maize Road around 1 a.m. One person was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The child is expected to be okay,...
1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
Columbus Zoo offers half-priced admission for military on Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission to military personnel on Veterans Day. To honor veterans for the sacrifices they have made for our country, the zoo is offering a discount to veterans, past and present. Active-duty service members and veterans just need...
Franklin County deputy cleared for full duty after more than yearlong battle with COVID
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after becoming gravely ill from COVID-19, a Franklin County deputy has been cleared to return to full duty. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Corbin Wood became gravely ill in September 2021. In October 2021, the Ohio Going Blue Facebook...
Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
Celebrate the Holidays in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Tis the season for all things merry and bright! Kick off your holiday season right here in Central Ohio. No matter what's on your holiday list, a visit to Columbus means not a thing will be missed. Experience Columbus | Things To Do. From parties...
