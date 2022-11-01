ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Ryan Day says 'it's about us,' not the opponents in November stretch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ryan Day said that with a soft stretch coming up before the heavyweight bout against Michigan on Nov. 26, it's not the opponent that matters. Ohio State's next three games are at Northwestern, home against Indiana and at Maryland, teams sporting a combined record of 10-14.
Ohio State cruises past Chaminade in exhibition matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In its final tuneup before the start of the regular season, Ohio State had five players score in double figures in a dominant win over visiting Chaminade. The Buckeyes had 10 players score in a 101-57 win over the Silverswords, who made the trip to...
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. named semifinalists for Maxwell Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two of Ohio State's most dynamic weapons on offense have been named semifinalists for one of the biggest awards in college football. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were named semifinalists for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.
Columbus community group focused on building up young women

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Educating, inspiring, and developing young women. A renewed focus across Central Ohio in light of recent high-profile crimes involving young girls. The latest, a serious crash just this week. Deputies told ABC 6 that 12 and 13-year-old girls wrecked a stolen car. “I think that...
Candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat stop in Columbus for a town hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance met in Columbus Tuesday night for a final push before the election. The moderators asked the audience if inflation is the number one issue in the race, and the majority of audience members raised their hands. Both candidates were asked questions about that issue.
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
Columbus Zoo Wildlights returns Nov. 18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An annual holiday tradition at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will return on Nov. 18. Wildlights will return to the zoo on Nov. 18 and will run through New Year's Day. Guests can enjoy Wildlights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and...
2 people injured in north Columbus car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured, including a child, in a north Columbus car crash early Thursday morning. Police said the accident happened along Maize Road around 1 a.m. One person was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The child is expected to be okay,...
1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
Columbus Zoo offers half-priced admission for military on Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission to military personnel on Veterans Day. To honor veterans for the sacrifices they have made for our country, the zoo is offering a discount to veterans, past and present. Active-duty service members and veterans just need...
Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
Celebrate the Holidays in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Tis the season for all things merry and bright! Kick off your holiday season right here in Central Ohio. No matter what's on your holiday list, a visit to Columbus means not a thing will be missed. Experience Columbus | Things To Do. From parties...
