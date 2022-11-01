Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Denison Mine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The uranium mining company posted revenue of $2.3 million in...
Inside Indiana Business
Cummins sees more revenue, less profit in latest quarter
Indiana-based Cummins Inc. on Thursday reported that its third-quarter profitability decreased even as revenue climbed. Profit totaled $400 million, or $2.82 per share, compared with $534 million, or $3.69 per share, during the same period a year ago. The manufacturer’s third-quarter revenue was $7.3 billion, up from $6 billion during...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
MySanAntonio
Arc Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $665.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.01. The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period. Arc Resources shares have risen 58%...
MySanAntonio
Black Diamond Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. In...
Earnings Outlook For Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises IEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Icahn Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Icahn Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Zacks.com
4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season
AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Recap: Installed Building Products Q3 Earnings
Installed Building Prods IBP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Installed Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 9.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $209.35 million from...
MySanAntonio
Outfront Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $86.5 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.
tipranks.com
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Surges on Stellar Q3 Results
Sunrun stock rallied in the pre-market trading session on better-than-expected Q3 performance amid a strong demand backdrop for solar products. Energy solutions provider Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) impressed investors with strong third-quarter numbers. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 came much above the Street’s estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share, and increased significantly from EPS of $0.11 in the same quarter last year.
Benzinga
Recap: Landsea Homes Q3 Earnings
Landsea Homes LSEA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $121.46 million from the same...
Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $91.90 million from the same...
Recap: Teva Pharmaceutical Q3 Earnings
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus missed estimated earnings by 4.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was down $292.00 million from...
IVERIC bio: Q3 Earnings Insights
IVERIC bio ISEE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IVERIC bio beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Roku Beats Q3 Estimates, Stock Plummets on Weak Outlook
Roku handily topped Wall Street estimates for the third quarter of 2022, as the streaming platform and media company packed on 2.3 million streaming accounts to reach 65.4 million. However, facing inflationary pressure and an ad-spending slowdown, Roku warned of a weak Q4 — telling investors that it expects total...
CVS Health Raises Annual Guidance After Upbeat Q3 Earnings
CVS Health Corp's (NYSE: CVS) Q3 sales increased 10% Y/Y to $81.2 billion, beating the consensus of $76.75 billion. Prescriptions filled increased 1.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis, driven by increased utilization, partially offset by decreased COVID-19 vaccinations. Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 3.6% on a...
Robinhood Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, MAUs Decline, 'Volatile Market Environment' Impact
Fintech and trading platform company Robinhood Markets HOOD reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Robinhood reported third-quarter revenue of $361 million, up 14% sequentially. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $355.27 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Recap: Advanced Drainage Systems Q2 Earnings
Advanced Drainage Systems WMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Advanced Drainage Systems missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $177.74 million from...
