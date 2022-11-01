Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to sit out of practice as the team prepares to visit the Kansas City Chiefs. As they come into the midseason section of their schedule, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with some questions at the game’s most important position. One week after watching Ryan Tannehill miss his first start at quarterback in 49 starts, the team might see him miss another game as they take to the road to visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

