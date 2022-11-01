ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvin Ridley’s instant reaction to Jaguars-Falcons trade

The Atlanta Falcons dealt Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a surprising trade deadline move. Ridley immediately took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade. Calvin Ridley is currently serving a suspension for gambling on games last year. The suspension will ultimately impact the Falcons’ return in the deal, per Ian Rapoport.
Falcons trade suspended star WR Calvin Ridley to AFC team

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline with an eye to the distant future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have acquired star wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The compensation for Atlanta will depend on a number of different factors, including when Ridley is reinstated from his indefinite suspension.
Falcons GM Terry Fontenot Completes Reset After Calvin Ridley Trade

The Atlanta Falcons look very different from three years ago and appear to be officially in a new era after trading wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. The move ends a two-year run of deals that said goodbye to Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Deion Jones and...
Ryan Tannehill continues to miss Titans practice before playing Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to sit out of practice as the team prepares to visit the Kansas City Chiefs. As they come into the midseason section of their schedule, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with some questions at the game’s most important position. One week after watching Ryan Tannehill miss his first start at quarterback in 49 starts, the team might see him miss another game as they take to the road to visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
