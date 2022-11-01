Read full article on original website
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Calvin Ridley’s instant reaction to Jaguars-Falcons trade
The Atlanta Falcons dealt Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a surprising trade deadline move. Ridley immediately took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade. Calvin Ridley is currently serving a suspension for gambling on games last year. The suspension will ultimately impact the Falcons’ return in the deal, per Ian Rapoport.
Falcons trade suspended star WR Calvin Ridley to AFC team
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline with an eye to the distant future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have acquired star wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The compensation for Atlanta will depend on a number of different factors, including when Ridley is reinstated from his indefinite suspension.
Latest firing is more proof that the Colts have absolutely no idea what they’re doing
At this point, we have no earthly idea what is going on with the Indianapolis Colts these days. The Indianapolis Colts firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will surely solve all of their issues. After benching Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, the Colts lost another dumb one, this time...
First Coast News
What the Calvin Ridley deal means for the Jaguars
Jaguars were active on trade deadline, but with a caveat. The help won't be on the field this season as the team traded for suspended Falcons WR Ridley.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills, Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars, and more
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
ng-sportingnews.com
Calvin Ridley trade grades: Jaguars fleece Falcons to give Trevor Lawrence future top WR
The Jaguars made a sneaky strong move at the 2022 NFL trade deadline to help Trevor Lawrence and improve their young offense starting in 2023. Jacksonville was able to pick up suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley from Atlanta for limited compensation. Ridley, only 27, was a second-team All-Pro in 2020,...
Yardbarker
Falcons GM Terry Fontenot Completes Reset After Calvin Ridley Trade
The Atlanta Falcons look very different from three years ago and appear to be officially in a new era after trading wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. The move ends a two-year run of deals that said goodbye to Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Deion Jones and...
Latest Michael Thomas update is proof Saints should move toward rebuild
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas may have already played his last game for New Orleans because of complications with his toe injury. It’s time for the New Orleans Saints to embrace a rebuild. It was already pretty clear the 3-5 team doesn’t have much hope for this season with...
Ryan Tannehill continues to miss Titans practice before playing Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to sit out of practice as the team prepares to visit the Kansas City Chiefs. As they come into the midseason section of their schedule, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with some questions at the game’s most important position. One week after watching Ryan Tannehill miss his first start at quarterback in 49 starts, the team might see him miss another game as they take to the road to visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
