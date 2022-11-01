ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU lands one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class

One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen left in the country picked LSU on Thursday morning, further strengthening the Tigers' 2023 offensive line class. DJ Chester, a four-star recruit from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, committed in a ceremony at his school. He chose the Tigers over Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida A&M.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban

LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU

This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU vs. Alabama game sells out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets are sold out for the LSU versus Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5. The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN. LSU had a week off after taking on Ole...
BATON ROUGE, LA
95.3 The Bear

Saban Speaks on Playing a Night Game at LSU

The Alabama football team hits the road for the fourth time this season, as the Crimson Tide faces off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and was asked about playing a night game at LSU. “They got a great...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrz.com

Brawl breaks out during LSU Women's Soccer game vs. Ole Miss; three players ejected from game

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A fight broke out between players at Sunday's soccer game between the LSU Women's team and Ole Miss, leading to three players being ejected from the game. "The match was stopped in the 104th minute as tension between LSU and Ole Miss players came to a boiling point," read LSU Athletics' recap of the game. "Consequently, LSU’s defensive duo of Maya Gordon and Rammie Noel were issued red cards as well as Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis. The Tigers were forced down to nine players while Ole Miss finished the match with 10."
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

Baton Rouge, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McKinley High School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on November 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
BOGALUSA, LA

