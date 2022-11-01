Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
NOLA.com
LSU lands one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class
One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen left in the country picked LSU on Thursday morning, further strengthening the Tigers' 2023 offensive line class. DJ Chester, a four-star recruit from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, committed in a ceremony at his school. He chose the Tigers over Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida A&M.
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
NOLA.com
See where LSU landed in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings
LSU is officially a Top-10 team, according to the first round of college football playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The Tigers came in at No. 10 and are currently No. 15 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. Alabama, LSU's opponent this Saturday, is No. 6...
Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU
This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
Roll 'Bama Roll
LSU - Alabama Point Spread Pick: Crimson Tide need a great game from Jahmyr Gibbs and Bill O’Brien
Our thanks to DraftKings for sponsoring Roll ‘Bama Roll again. For more degenerate gambling, fantasy, and sportsbook posts, you can check all of those out at the SBNation DraftKings Supergroup hub. We’ll have our regular GAM segment for you later this week. For now, please enjoy our bonus coverage!...
KPLC TV
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
theadvocate.com
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
wbrz.com
Tickets for LSU-Bama game sold out days ahead of huge SEC matchup in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Tickets for the LSU-Alabama game are sold out days before the two teams are set to battle for SEC West supremacy. LSU Athletics announced Tuesday that tickets for the game were some of the fastest selling all year, with Tiger Stadium selling out by Tuesday morning. Tiger...
NOLA.com
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
LSU vs. Alabama game sells out
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets are sold out for the LSU versus Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5. The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN. LSU had a week off after taking on Ole...
Saban Speaks on Playing a Night Game at LSU
The Alabama football team hits the road for the fourth time this season, as the Crimson Tide faces off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and was asked about playing a night game at LSU. “They got a great...
wbrz.com
Brawl breaks out during LSU Women's Soccer game vs. Ole Miss; three players ejected from game
PENSACOLA, Fla. - A fight broke out between players at Sunday's soccer game between the LSU Women's team and Ole Miss, leading to three players being ejected from the game. "The match was stopped in the 104th minute as tension between LSU and Ole Miss players came to a boiling point," read LSU Athletics' recap of the game. "Consequently, LSU’s defensive duo of Maya Gordon and Rammie Noel were issued red cards as well as Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis. The Tigers were forced down to nine players while Ole Miss finished the match with 10."
wbrz.com
Despite large crowd expected for Bama game, BRPD won't change contraflow plans
BATON ROUGE- With more than 100,000 fans expected on campus for the sold out LSU vs. Alabama football game this weekend, there's no doubt traffic will be an issue. Regardless of the big crowd and even bigger traffic delays, BRPD says they won't change the protocol for contraflow. “We’re not...
Baton Rouge, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Albany High School forfeits football game against Bogalusa after LHSAA cancels decision to relocate
Amid security concerns, Albany High School has announced it will forfeit this week's football game after a decision by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's decision to keep Friday's game in Bogalusa.
Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
