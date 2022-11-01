Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Here's Why Vikings Acquired T.J. Hockenson In Tuesday Trade
The day of the NFL trade deadline started with a deal that no one saw coming. The Detroit Lions are trading tight end T.J. Hockenson within the NFC North to the Minnesota Vikings. The move initially might have seemed like a surprise considering Minnesota already had a tight end it has made an ...
T.J. Hockenson Takes Clear Shot At Lions' Organization After Tuesday's Trade
One of the most surprising deals during a wild day before the NFL trade deadline came when the Detroit Lions sent tight end T.J. Hockenson to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. Speaking with reporters for the first time in Minnesota, Hockenson took a not-so-subtle shot at the organization that ...
Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the Colts trade Nyheim Hines and fire Marcus Brady. What can be made from these moves?
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB
The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
Packers Fans Frustrated by Rivals' NFL Trade Deadline Deals
Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring...
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 4-10
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
Today in Sports History-MLB holds its first free agent draft
1934 — The Detroit Lions rush for an NFL-record 426 yards in a 40-7 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The only bright spot for the Pirates is scoring the first touchdown against Detroit this season, ending the Lions’ shutout streak at seven games. 1951 — The U.S. wins...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m. Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Friday's Games. Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena,...
Bears Waive Isaiah Coulter to Make Room for Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears’ GM Ryan Poles has been a busy man as of late. According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears are parting ways with wide receiver Isaiah Coulter. Waiving Coulter is a corresponding move to make room for newly acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool. Coulter spent most...
Chicago 106, Charlotte 88
CHARLOTTE (88) Hayward 3-11 0-1 7, Washington 3-10 2-2 8, Plumlee 4-8 3-4 11, Oubre Jr. 9-17 1-2 24, Smith Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Thor 2-4 0-1 4, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-18 1-2 11, Richards 2-3 0-2 4, Bouknight 2-7 2-2 7, Maledon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-92 9-16 88.
No-Hitters vs. Phillies
Nov. 2, 2022 — Cristian Javier (6 innings), Bryan Abreu (1), Rafael Montero (1), Ryan Pressly (1), Houston, 5-0-x April 29, 2022, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith (6), Joely Rodriguez (7), Seth Lugo (8), Edwin Diaz (9), New York Mets, 3-0. May 25, 2014, Josh Beckett, L.A. Dodgers, 6-0 April...
Eagles-Texans Stock Market: Talent Wins Out
It was tougher than expected but the Eagles pulled away from Houston
Orlando 130, Golden State 129
GOLDEN STATE (129) D.Green 4-5 0-1 8, Wiggins 6-12 1-3 15, Looney 8-11 1-1 17, Curry 13-22 5-5 39, Thompson 10-24 0-0 27, J.Green 3-5 0-0 7, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Wiseman 1-3 0-0 2, Moody 0-1 1-2 1, Poole 4-12 2-3 11. Totals 50-97 10-15 129. ORLANDO (130) Banchero...
Houston 5, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Tucker (1), Bregman (2). RBIs_Alvarez (2), Bregman 2 (4), Tucker (5), Gurriel (1). SB_Harper (1), Marsh (1), Gurriel (1). SF_Tucker. Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (McCormick, Díaz 2); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Stott). RISP_Houston 3 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 2. Runners moved up_Gurriel.
Prior to the Snap: Must-win in the Motor City for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have lost four straight games after faltering to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night 17-27. After deciding to stay put at the trade deadline, the team will have to work with what they’ve got heading into Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. The […]
Denver 122, Oklahoma City 110
Percentages: FG .536, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 18-31, .581 (Murray 4-6, Gordon 3-4, Brown 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-6, Braun 1-1, Reed 1-1, Green 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope). Turnovers: 18 (Jokic 10, Green 3, Murray 2, Reed 2, Porter Jr.). Steals:...
Bears play coy about beating rival Packers in trade for Chase Claypool
The Bears and Packers both offered the Steelers a second-round pick for receiver Chase Claypool, and Pittsburgh chose to deal him to Chicago because it believed that selection will land higher in the NFL Draft.
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91
Percentages: FG .418, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Bey 3-7, Bogdanovic 3-7, Stewart 2-3, Hayes 1-2, Ivey 1-4, Livers 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bey, Hayes, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Bogdanovic 7, Bey 3, Hayes 3, Cunningham 2,...
