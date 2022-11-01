ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

AL.com

Huntsville man punched, spit on officer, police say

A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched, scratched and spit on a police officer. According to a Huntsville police spokesperson, the incident happened in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer responded to a fight call. According to police,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSOC Charlotte

Alabama mother accused of illegally boarding school bus

DECATUR, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of illegally boarding a school bus because she believed the driver was yelling at her child, authorities said. Amanda Michelle Goins, 37, of Decatur, was arrested on Monday and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault with bodily fluids and aggravated assault, WAFF-TV reported.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges

Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Town Creek woman killed in crash

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek. Stephanie Langham was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a truck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Langham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAFF

Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested and a K-9 officer was injured on Bob Wallace Ave. on Tuesday. Around 3 p.m. on November 1, multiple officers responded to the Huntsville scene for what officials called a “check subject call.” According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public was not in any danger during the incident. An official with the U.S. Marshals confirmed that in a “joint effort” they helped HPD serve a felony warrant.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Boaz man arrested for bomb threat phone call to hospital

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday morning the Boaz Police Department received a call from Marshall Medical Center South on call of a bomb threat. According to BPD, the call came into Marshall South at 6:30 a.m., and someone on the phone stated there was a bomb in the hospital. The hospital was placed on lockdown.
BOAZ, AL
WAFF

Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation

Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Police investigation double homicide in Decatur

Police investigation double homicide in Decatur
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers, armored vehicles and the FBI descended on a street in Madison on Wednesday. Loud booms could be heard coming from a home in the Pebblebrook subdivision near Gooch Lane and Wall Triana Highway The Madison Police Department assisted the FBI in the “court-ordered action.”
MADISON, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 2

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 2nd Ave. S.W; purse with contents. November 1. burglary-3rd degree, criminal mischief; Katherine St. N.W; damage to window; $100. Arrests . November 1. Hale,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal

Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal
LEXINGTON, AL

