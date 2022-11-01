Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Neighbors afraid after man, woman killed in reported Decatur burglary: ‘I felt safe. Not anymore’
Neighbors and a resident of the Southeast Decatur home where a man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday morning said they’re worried about their safety following the incident. Decatur police identified the shooting victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40. They were killed at 1604...
Alabama woman charged with boarding school bus, spitting on driver she thought yelled at child
A woman who allegedly boarded a Decatur school bus last month and had an altercation with the driver who she thought was yelling at her child was arrested Monday and charged with four misdemeanors. Decatur resident Amanda Michelle Goins, 37, was arrested by Decatur police and booked into the Morgan...
Huntsville man punched, spit on officer, police say
A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched, scratched and spit on a police officer. According to a Huntsville police spokesperson, the incident happened in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer responded to a fight call. According to police,...
Alabama mother accused of illegally boarding school bus
DECATUR, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of illegally boarding a school bus because she believed the driver was yelling at her child, authorities said. Amanda Michelle Goins, 37, of Decatur, was arrested on Monday and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault with bodily fluids and aggravated assault, WAFF-TV reported.
Death investigation in South Huntsville early Thursday morning
Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.
Husband attacked wife with claw hammer in north Alabama, report says
New details have emerged about what police say appeared to be a domestic-related murder in Huntsville over the weekend.
Man arrested after hospital bomb threat
The Boaz Police Department (BPD) has arrested a man after a bomb threat was called into Marshall Medical Center South.
Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified
A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
WAFF
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Hazmat crews are working to clean an oil spill in Scottsboro. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 22. Check out some of Gina's past career stops on her way to be a Morning Anchor in Huntsville. Patriot Front members. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT. 31 members...
WAFF
Town Creek woman killed in crash
TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek. Stephanie Langham was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a truck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Langham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAFF
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested and a K-9 officer was injured on Bob Wallace Ave. on Tuesday. Around 3 p.m. on November 1, multiple officers responded to the Huntsville scene for what officials called a “check subject call.” According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public was not in any danger during the incident. An official with the U.S. Marshals confirmed that in a “joint effort” they helped HPD serve a felony warrant.
WAFF
Boaz man arrested for bomb threat phone call to hospital
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday morning the Boaz Police Department received a call from Marshall Medical Center South on call of a bomb threat. According to BPD, the call came into Marshall South at 6:30 a.m., and someone on the phone stated there was a bomb in the hospital. The hospital was placed on lockdown.
WAFF
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4 BOE Shatika Armstrong. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate Shatika Armstrong talks about the upcoming election. Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Limestone County
A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.
WAFF
Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
WAFF
Police investigation double homicide in Decatur
Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal. Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd. Updated: 5 hours ago. New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd. Heavy police presence on Bob...
WAFF
FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers, armored vehicles and the FBI descended on a street in Madison on Wednesday. Loud booms could be heard coming from a home in the Pebblebrook subdivision near Gooch Lane and Wall Triana Highway The Madison Police Department assisted the FBI in the “court-ordered action.”
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 2
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 2nd Ave. S.W; purse with contents. November 1. burglary-3rd degree, criminal mischief; Katherine St. N.W; damage to window; $100. Arrests . November 1. Hale,...
WAFF
Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd. New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd. Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. Updated: 9 hours ago. Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested.
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man
Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person in Marshall County.
Comments / 0