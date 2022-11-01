ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Britt Reid Receives Prison Sentence Over 2021 Car Crash That Injured Child

Britt Reid will be heading to prison for the car accident he caused which severely injured a child. As mentioned by TMZ Sports, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has been sentenced to three years in prison for the car crash. The ruling was made in a Missouri courtroom on Tuesday afternoon, one month after he pleaded guilty to felony DWI.
Kansas City Chiefs' Ex-Assistant Coach Gets 3 Years For DWI That Left 5-Year-Old In Coma

Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, was sentenced to three years for the DWI that permanently injured 5-year-old Ariel Reid. Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been sentenced to three years behind bars for a 2021 drunk driving crash that left a 5-year-old girl in a coma — despite objections from the victim’s family.
