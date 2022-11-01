Read full article on original website
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Peripheral Vision’ to ‘Myself in the Way’- Turnover aims to evolveThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Jordan Hancock Says New Ohio State Commit Kayden McDonald Will “Do Anything For Our Team To Win,” Damon Wilson to Visit Georgia Saturday
Ohio State landed its top remaining defensive tackle target in the 2023 class when Kayden McDonald committed to Ohio State on Monday. McDonald became the third defensive lineman to pledge to OSU’s 2023 class and the second player ever from North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Georgia) to commit to the Buckeyes. The first was McDonald’s former high school teammate and current Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock, who has seen his playing time expand the past few weeks after he dealt with an injury earlier this fall.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Explosive Offense, 32-Point Average Margin of Victory Impressing College Football Playoff Committee
The 13 people who will ultimately decide whether or not Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff and where the Buckeyes will be seeded if they make the CFP are impressed by what they’ve seen from the Buckeyes so far. That much was made clear by Tuesday night’s initial...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Long Snapper Mason Arnold Sheds Black Stripe After First Start, Likely to Handle Snapping Duties for Remainder of Season
After making his first career start against Penn State, redshirt freshman long snapper Mason Arnold is now “officially” a Buckeye. Arnold had his black stripe removed after practice Wednesday, with seventh-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson – who is sidelined by a knee injury – handling the honor of Arnold’s stripe removal.
Eleven Warriors
Denzel Burke Says Ohio State Needed the Challenge of Playing Penn State to Prepare for Michigan, Buckeyes Recap Win over Nittany Lions
For three quarters, Penn State gave Ohio State everything it could handle. But the Buckeyes eventually pulled away from their Big Ten foe in the fourth, winning a road matchup 44-31 on Saturday. The win against Penn State is sure to give Ohio State players even more confidence moving forward...
Eleven Warriors
Northwestern Writer Iggy Dowling Evaluates What’s Gone Wrong for Wildcats in Seven-Game Losing Streak
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 5. With Northwestern set to host Ohio State this week, we caught up with Iggy Dowling, the managing editor of Inside NU, for a look at why the Wildcats have lost seven games in a row, whether Pat Fitzgerald could lose his job as a result of this season’s struggles, what a new stadium means for Northwestern’s future and whether the home team has any chance of making Saturday’s game competitive.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day is Focused on Beating Northwestern, Miyan Williams Can Thank His Mom for Football and C.J. Stroud is Playing Clutch
Welcome to the Skull Session, Eleven Warriors readers. I'm glad you're here. Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings. Talk about consistency. Let's have a good Wednesday, shall we?. KEEPING PERSPECTIVE. At 7:20 p.m....
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Arrives, Marvin Harrison Jr. Shreds Penn State, Miyan Williams Suffers A Setback And Another Scuffle Ensues in Michigan
Ladies and gentlemen, let's get into the stoinks. Week 9 brought us another Buckeye win, the umpteenth skirmish in the infamous Michigan tunnel and several surprising results around the world of college football. We break down the highs and lows from the week that was in Eleven Warriors' latest edition of the stock report.
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to expect that at least one would...
Eleven Warriors
Examining Ohio State's Rushing Woes, Exceptional Offensive Efficiency, and Ball-Hawking Defense at Penn State
Ohio State set a pair of scoring records Saturday against Penn State. The Buckeyes scored 44 points, marking the seventh-consecutive game with at least 40 points – a new Big Ten record – and has now scored 20+ in an FBS-record 69 straight games. ...and yet, it felt...
Ohio State Football Star Makes Decision On Basketball Career
One Ohio State defensive lineman has made his decision on whether he wants to play football or basketball going forward. JT Tuimoloau, who was recruited by the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, said that he wants to stay with football, even though he really wanted to play both sports.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Should "Absolutely" Be Among the Top Four Teams in CFP Rankings, Says Miyan Williams' Injury is "Not Serious"
Fresh off of Saturday's triumphant win over Penn State, Ryan Day took to the podium at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to address a number of topics at his first press conference of the week. The Buckeye head coach reviewed Ohio State's latest win, previewed its forthcoming road matchup with...
Eleven Warriors
Northwestern Game Poster
A Brutus-themed wrecking ball is coming for Ryan Field on Saturday when Ohio State travels to Evanston, Illinois, to battle Northwestern. The Buckeyes have defeated the Wildcats several times in the last few years, including two Big Ten Championship victories in 2018 and 2020. The previous regular-season meeting between the teams occurred on Northwestern's turf in 2019 and ended 52-3 in favor of Ohio State.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline Have “Huge Level of Confidence” Jaxon Smith-Njigba Can Return for Ohio State This Season
Despite Jaxon Smith-Njigba's lingering hamstring injury, Ryan Day and Brian Hartline are hopeful the star receiver has plenty left to offer in his third season with the Buckeyes. At his weekly press conference in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ryan Day said he believes Smith-Njigba will eventually return for Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's Season Opener Against Robert Morris, Unsure on Availability Of Justice Sueing And Eugene Brown
The official start to the Ohio State men's basketball season is almost upon us. Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann previewed his team's upcoming season opener with Robert Morris in a Zoom interview session with media members Thursday, and said Ohio State's young core is anxious for the season to finally get underway.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Confirms He Won't Pursue Basketball Career At Ohio State in Big Ten Network Interview:
J.T. Tuimoloau dispelled any notion that he might be a two-sport athlete at Ohio State in an interview on Big Ten Network Monday. The five-star defensive end recruit received both a football and basketball scholarship offer at Ohio State before committing to the program on July 4, 2021, although it seemed far-fetched that the Edgewood, Washington, native would pursue both endeavors.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Slashes Through Silverswords in 101-57 Exhibition Win Over Chaminade
Ohio State’s preseason tuneup against a Division II opponent went about as smoothly as Chris Holtmann and company could’ve hoped. Chaminade’s 8-for-38 start from the field, including 4-for-21 from 3-point range in the first half, doomed the Silverswords as Ohio State finished the opening period on a 19-2 run that gave it a 23-point advantage at intermission. By game’s end, the Buckeyes extended that lead for a 101-57 exhibition win as the new-look Ohio State roster proved it could get the job done even without Justice Sueing (ankle) and Eugene Brown (concussion protocol).
Eleven Warriors
Paris Johnson Jr. Named Semifinalist for The Rotary Lombardi Award
When it comes to winning battles in the trenches, Paris Johnson Jr. is one of the best in the business. On Wednesday, the Ohio State left tackle was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, an honor given to the best offensive or defensive lineman in college football. Additionally, the voting committee considers linebackers and tight ends eligible to win the award.
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
