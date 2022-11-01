ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Jordan Hancock Says New Ohio State Commit Kayden McDonald Will “Do Anything For Our Team To Win,” Damon Wilson to Visit Georgia Saturday

Ohio State landed its top remaining defensive tackle target in the 2023 class when Kayden McDonald committed to Ohio State on Monday. McDonald became the third defensive lineman to pledge to OSU’s 2023 class and the second player ever from North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Georgia) to commit to the Buckeyes. The first was McDonald’s former high school teammate and current Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock, who has seen his playing time expand the past few weeks after he dealt with an injury earlier this fall.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Long Snapper Mason Arnold Sheds Black Stripe After First Start, Likely to Handle Snapping Duties for Remainder of Season

After making his first career start against Penn State, redshirt freshman long snapper Mason Arnold is now “officially” a Buckeye. Arnold had his black stripe removed after practice Wednesday, with seventh-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson – who is sidelined by a knee injury – handling the honor of Arnold’s stripe removal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Northwestern Writer Iggy Dowling Evaluates What’s Gone Wrong for Wildcats in Seven-Game Losing Streak

NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 5. With Northwestern set to host Ohio State this week, we caught up with Iggy Dowling, the managing editor of Inside NU, for a look at why the Wildcats have lost seven games in a row, whether Pat Fitzgerald could lose his job as a result of this season’s struggles, what a new stadium means for Northwestern’s future and whether the home team has any chance of making Saturday’s game competitive.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

J.T. Tuimoloau Arrives, Marvin Harrison Jr. Shreds Penn State, Miyan Williams Suffers A Setback And Another Scuffle Ensues in Michigan

Ladies and gentlemen, let's get into the stoinks. Week 9 brought us another Buckeye win, the umpteenth skirmish in the infamous Michigan tunnel and several surprising results around the world of college football. We break down the highs and lows from the week that was in Eleven Warriors' latest edition of the stock report.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Northwestern Game Poster

A Brutus-themed wrecking ball is coming for Ryan Field on Saturday when Ohio State travels to Evanston, Illinois, to battle Northwestern. The Buckeyes have defeated the Wildcats several times in the last few years, including two Big Ten Championship victories in 2018 and 2020. The previous regular-season meeting between the teams occurred on Northwestern's turf in 2019 and ended 52-3 in favor of Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's Season Opener Against Robert Morris, Unsure on Availability Of Justice Sueing And Eugene Brown

The official start to the Ohio State men's basketball season is almost upon us. Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann previewed his team's upcoming season opener with Robert Morris in a Zoom interview session with media members Thursday, and said Ohio State's young core is anxious for the season to finally get underway.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

J.T. Tuimoloau Confirms He Won't Pursue Basketball Career At Ohio State in Big Ten Network Interview:

J.T. Tuimoloau dispelled any notion that he might be a two-sport athlete at Ohio State in an interview on Big Ten Network Monday. The five-star defensive end recruit received both a football and basketball scholarship offer at Ohio State before committing to the program on July 4, 2021, although it seemed far-fetched that the Edgewood, Washington, native would pursue both endeavors.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Slashes Through Silverswords in 101-57 Exhibition Win Over Chaminade

Ohio State’s preseason tuneup against a Division II opponent went about as smoothly as Chris Holtmann and company could’ve hoped. Chaminade’s 8-for-38 start from the field, including 4-for-21 from 3-point range in the first half, doomed the Silverswords as Ohio State finished the opening period on a 19-2 run that gave it a 23-point advantage at intermission. By game’s end, the Buckeyes extended that lead for a 101-57 exhibition win as the new-look Ohio State roster proved it could get the job done even without Justice Sueing (ankle) and Eugene Brown (concussion protocol).
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Paris Johnson Jr. Named Semifinalist for The Rotary Lombardi Award

When it comes to winning battles in the trenches, Paris Johnson Jr. is one of the best in the business. On Wednesday, the Ohio State left tackle was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, an honor given to the best offensive or defensive lineman in college football. Additionally, the voting committee considers linebackers and tight ends eligible to win the award.
COLUMBUS, OH

