DA: Man accused of living with roommate's body pleads no contest to fraud charges
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man charged with stealing from his dead roommate changed his not-guilty plea to no contest, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested in September with identity and money theft from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson. He was also charged with multiple counts of forgery of writing checks from Olson’s account.
Suspects in Teichert Ponds shooting plead not guilty
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The suspects in the shooting of a homeless man at Teichert Ponds last month entered not-guilty pleas on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Keyna Osorio, 38, and Demetrious Brown Jr., 25, pled not guilty on charges of shooting and injuring a 25-year-old...
Butte County veteran charged with making criminal threats found incompetent to stand trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County veteran the district attorney said was charged with making threats to kill several people in Chico and plotting a mass shooting was found incompetent to stand trial, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Ramsey said Dallas Marsh is scheduled to return to...
Suspects in credit card skimming scheme plead not guilty; preliminary hearing set for Nov. 23
CHICO, Calif. - A preliminary hearing has been set for two suspects involved in a credit card data skimming scheme, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Suspects Robert Miclescu and Alexandru Bambaloi both pled not guilty to all charges of felon identity theft and are set for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23, Ramsey said.
Willows man injured in Glenn County shooting has died
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was injured in a shooting last week in Glenn County has died, according to deputies. Deputies identified the man as 46-year-old Ramiro Licea Martinez from Willows. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to County Road 60 and County Road 99W, south...
Police seek information after a man was shot in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Police are looking for two people in connection with a shooting in Oroville that sent a man to the hospital. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on High Street. Police said they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing competent to stand trial
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Back in September, proceedings were suspended for a mental competency evaluation for Chuslum Buckskin. The Tehama County District Attorney...
Chico Police investigating vandalism at local synagogue
CHICO, Calif. - 10:35 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police are investigating reports of vandalism that took place at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico on Wednesday at approximately 4:45 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that an unidentified suspect or suspects burned a sign in front of...
Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
Chico woman's neighborhood mailbox is broken into for the third time
CHICO, Calif. - Mail theft is a federal crime, but that doesn't always stop criminals from rummaging through your personal belongings and stealing your property. One Chico woman has had the unfortunate circumstance of having her neighborhood mailbox broken into three times this year. Christina Campbell lives on Rio Lindo...
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
Chico missing person case featured as Netflix special
CHICO, Calif. - Jodi Foster and her daughter, Hannah moved into Walnut Gardens apartment complex, now known as The Villas at Chico on Parmac Road in 2000. They lived in apartment 14, but moved out after a month because of several instances Foster says involved paranormal activity. "I thought I...
Robbery on Chico State bike path leaves some students concerned
CHICO, Calif. - Some students are concerned about their commute to and from campus after a Chico State student said he was robbed on a bike path nearby. The trail runs along the sports fields from West Sacramento to Warner Street in Chico. The student's girlfriend Isabella Requiro spoke with...
Man injured in Highway 99 crash in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man was injured in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Chico Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just before East Avenue. The CHP said the driver of a Chevrolet SUV became drowsy before hitting the...
Chico mural vandalized with hate symbols
CHICO, Calif. - Someone vandalized a mural by artist Shane Grammer with hate symbols. Swastikas, nazi symbols and even fire damage are visible on the mural. The mural calls attention to Native American girls and boys disappearing into sex trafficking. The vandalism happened in October and some of it is...
Camp Fire survivor receives 1st settlement paycheck
REDDING, Calif. - Nearly four years after the Camp Fire, victims are still waiting for their settlement money. The Camp Fire ripped through the ridge four years ago destroying 19,000 homes and businesses and killing 85 people. Now four years later, victims are still waiting for their settlement. Action News...
Home in Gridley caught fire in lightning storm
GRIDLEY, Calif. - 9:46 P.M UPDATE - An abandoned, double-wide mobile home was badly damaged by a fire that started during a lightning storm. The fire started on Gilstrap Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officials say a nearby barn was damaged on the exterior by the flames. A row of nine...
