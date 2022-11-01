BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man charged with stealing from his dead roommate changed his not-guilty plea to no contest, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested in September with identity and money theft from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson. He was also charged with multiple counts of forgery of writing checks from Olson’s account.

CHICO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO