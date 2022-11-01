Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
Child wounded in shooting on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A child was reportedly wounded in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road. IMPD officers responded to the location on a report of a person shot and found a person with apparent injuries from a gunshot.
1 shot and killed outside church on Indy’s near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed outside a church on Indy’s near northeast side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, located at 1701 E. 25th Street, at roughly 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers reported finding one person suffering from […]
Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue. A...
WTHR
IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD. Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to...
WTHR
Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police tracked down a wanted man at a Connersville home on Saturday. Inside they didn't find the felon, but they uncover hidden rooms and crawl spaces fit for a felon known for having a history of evading arrest. Officers were tipped off that Steven Lakes was...
cbs4indy.com
Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed. According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue. A woman was...
Man sentenced to 64 years in January murder outside Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was sentenced to 64 years for the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson was found guilty in September. "We are pleased to bring justice for Marlin, his family and friends,"...
WAND TV
Authorities arrest third suspect for shooting death of Decatur man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The third suspect in the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland was arrested. According to Decatur Police, Omari C. Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. >> Community prayer held after shooting death of Arrion McClelland. On August 14 at 3:50 a.m. Decatur Police...
cbs4indy.com
Shooting survivor reunites with man she says saved her life at east side barber shop
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened. One of those people includes 68-year-old Glenda Woods, who was critically injured when she was hit by gunfire in both of her legs.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a...
Suspects wanted for robbery after Target theft, loss prevention officer tased in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for help identifying three female suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a crime that occurred at a store on the east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Target at 10202 East Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m. on October 15 for a report of […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man arrested after shooting at Anderson gas station
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man was arrested in connection to the shooting of an Indianapolis man Wednesday afternoon inside a gas station, Anderson Police Department said Thursday. Maine Diamond, 28, remained in serious condition in intensive care at an Indianapolis hospital, the department said in a news...
Police investigate crash that seriously injured bicyclist on East Michigan Street
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured early Friday in a crash on the near east side. It happened around 1 a.m. on Michigan Street at Colorado Avenue, which is just east of Sherman Drive. Police said a person on a bicycle was struck by a truck. They were...
Quadruple homicide suspect may avoid murder conviction through plea agreement
One of four people charged in connection with a quadruple homicide in 2020 may have avoided a murder conviction by pleading guilty to other counts against him.
IMPD targets Detroit to attract new officers
DETROIT — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is going across state lines in its search for new officers. The department told 13News this week they are down more than 200 officers. It's part of a nationwide problem that has led IMPD to head south in search for its newest recruits, grabbing officers from Cincinnati and Louisville.
Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew. Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
VIDEO: Family of 9 displaced by east side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A family of nine is without shelter after a large fire heavily damaged their east-side Indianapolis home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a heavy fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the home in the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane on the city’s east side. The fire, IFD said, forced the […]
Crash and fire partially blocks I-465 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a semi-trailer and several other vehicles closed lanes of southbound I-465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the West 56th Street exit. One of the vehicles involved caught fire on the left shoulder. Two...
WTHR
