Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child wounded in shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was reportedly wounded in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road. IMPD officers responded to the location on a report of a person shot and found a person with apparent injuries from a gunshot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 shot and killed outside church on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed outside a church on Indy’s near northeast side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, located at 1701 E. 25th Street, at roughly 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers reported finding one person suffering from […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue. A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD. Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed. According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue. A woman was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WAND TV

Authorities arrest third suspect for shooting death of Decatur man

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The third suspect in the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland was arrested. According to Decatur Police, Omari C. Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. >> Community prayer held after shooting death of Arrion McClelland. On August 14 at 3:50 a.m. Decatur Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man arrested after shooting at Anderson gas station

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man was arrested in connection to the shooting of an Indianapolis man Wednesday afternoon inside a gas station, Anderson Police Department said Thursday. Maine Diamond, 28, remained in serious condition in intensive care at an Indianapolis hospital, the department said in a news...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD targets Detroit to attract new officers

DETROIT — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is going across state lines in its search for new officers. The department told 13News this week they are down more than 200 officers. It's part of a nationwide problem that has led IMPD to head south in search for its newest recruits, grabbing officers from Cincinnati and Louisville.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew. Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

VIDEO: Family of 9 displaced by east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A family of nine is without shelter after a large fire heavily damaged their east-side Indianapolis home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a heavy fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the home in the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane on the city’s east side. The fire, IFD said, forced the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Crash and fire partially blocks I-465 on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a semi-trailer and several other vehicles closed lanes of southbound I-465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the West 56th Street exit. One of the vehicles involved caught fire on the left shoulder. Two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

