Former Vikings First-Round Pick Signs with Another Bird Team
Laquon Treadwell apparently likes the NFL’s bird teams because he did it again this week. The former Vikings first-round pick signed a third contract with a bird-themed NFL team, joining the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on Tuesday. Treadwell was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the...
Former Vikings assistant Adam Zimmer tragically passes away
The Minnesota Vikings and the National Football League are mourning the loss of one of their own on Tuesday. Former Vikings linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer tragically passed away at the age of 38 his sister Corri announced via her Instagram page. Zimmer was the son of former...
Vikings Acquire Former Pro Bowler In Trade With Division Rival
The Minnesota Vikings have acquired a former Pro Bowl offensive player in a trade with a division rival.
Yardbarker
Grading the Trade: Minnesota Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson From Detroit Lions
The NFL keeps throwing surprises at us. The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings before the trade deadline passed. It’s not often we see intradivisional trades go down. It’s even rarer to see it happen to one of the best young players at their position.
The Vikings Top Defensive Performers vs. Cardinals, per PFF
The Vikings Top Defensive Performers vs. Cardinals. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, 34-26, in a game where Minnesota’s pass rush stole the show. Minnesota’s offense was actually consistent, too, for one of the first times in 2022. Kirk Cousins and Co. scored two touchdowns...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders prediction, pick, odds: Win streaks on the line
With Dalvin Cook taking care of the ground game and the 1-2 punch of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen catching passes, the Minnesota Vikings already boasted one of the NFL's top offenses. Tuesday's acquisition of top-tier tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions only makes Minnesota even more potent...
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
Yardbarker
Lions Trading TE T.J. Hockenson To Vikings
Tom Pelissero has the trade compensation. The Vikings will give up a 2023 second and 2024 third-round pick for Hockenson, with the Lions also sending back a 2023 fourth-round pick and conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. Teams very rarely trade inside their division, especially with players of this caliber. But the...
FOX Sports
Kirk Cousins returns to visit Washington with 6-1 Vikings
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins looks back fondly on his time in Washington, no occasion more than the day after Christmas in 2015 when he and his teammates clinched the NFC East title and a trip to the playoffs and were greeted by celebrating fans back at their practice facility.
How the Vikings Handled the Cardinals Key Players
I identified four key players for the Arizona Cardinals that would be a significant factor in the Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. It was five straight wins for the Vikings as they came out the victors at the end of a 34-26 scoreline. Here’s how the Vikings handled the Cardinals key players and came out on top.
Somers: Cardinals running out of wiggle room. Coach Kliff Kingsbury should be, too
The Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Vikings last Sunday provided more evidence that three maxims of life in the NFL remain true: 1. It’s hard to beat a good team, or even a bad one, with five offensive starters out with injuries. ...
District soccer roundup: Auburn Riverside grabs early momentum, wins 3A championship
Follow along with our district tournament girls soccer coverage here.
