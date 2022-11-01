ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
Lions Trading TE T.J. Hockenson To Vikings

Tom Pelissero has the trade compensation. The Vikings will give up a 2023 second and 2024 third-round pick for Hockenson, with the Lions also sending back a 2023 fourth-round pick and conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. Teams very rarely trade inside their division, especially with players of this caliber. But the...
Kirk Cousins returns to visit Washington with 6-1 Vikings

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins looks back fondly on his time in Washington, no occasion more than the day after Christmas in 2015 when he and his teammates clinched the NFC East title and a trip to the playoffs and were greeted by celebrating fans back at their practice facility.
How the Vikings Handled the Cardinals Key Players

I identified four key players for the Arizona Cardinals that would be a significant factor in the Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. It was five straight wins for the Vikings as they came out the victors at the end of a 34-26 scoreline. Here’s how the Vikings handled the Cardinals key players and came out on top.

