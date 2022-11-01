Read full article on original website
WAFF
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Man airlifted to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Limestone County
A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Town Creek woman identified as victim of fatal Lawrence County crash
A Town Creek woman was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Lawrence County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Stephanie P. Langham, 59, was traveling on Alabama 101 near Lawrence County 263 when the 2004 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Dodge Ram. ALEA...
WAFF
Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in car burglaries
MADISON CO., (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in Hazel Green and Meridianville to identify a man who is a person of interest in numerous car burglaries. Investigators say the man was seen driving a silver Chevrolet or GMC full-size truck. They also say the...
WAFF
ALEA responds to garbage truck wreck in Limestone County
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved a garbage truck on Highway 72 on Thursday morning. According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire Chief, Tony Logan, a pickup truck struck the back of a garbage truck, causing it to veer off the roadway and land in a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.
Death investigation in South Huntsville early Thursday morning
Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.
WAFF
District Attorney’s office: Madison Co. deputy shot Gurley man in self-defense
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County District Attorney’s office confirmed on Wednesday it will not prosecute a deputy who shot a man. The confirmation comes nearly one year after that shooting occurred. In November 2021, deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Gurley. The deputies on the...
WAAY-TV
Flu outbreak closes administrative offices at Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Administrative offices at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office will be closed part of the week because of a flu outbreak. The closure starts Monday and ends Wednesday. Operations are expected to resume Thursday. This does not affect the jail or daily law enforcement practices.
Mobile home crashes into power pole in Morgan County
A truck pulling a mobile home crashed into a power line in Decatur on Wednesday.
WAAY-TV
Marshall Medical Center South reopens following bomb threat
Boaz Police responded to Marshall Medical Center South around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a bomb threat. Michael Abercrombie, the Boaz Chief of Police, said once the hospital got a call about a threat, it went on lockdown while officers swept the building. They found no bomb. Investigators are...
Motorcycle crash claims life of 36-year-old Gadsden man
A Gadsden man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAAY-TV
Teen reported missing in Lincoln County, may be in North Alabama
The Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in South Lincoln County. Neveah Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 88 pounds. The sheriff's department considers her a possible runaway and believes she may be in the North Alabama area.
WHNT-TV
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed deputies arrested Christopher Stracener on October 24 in connection to the death of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing in September. Authorities found human remains...
Gadsden man dies in two-vehicle Tuesday crash
A Gadsden man died in a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Dekalb County 51 near Dekalb County 212, about three miles north of Collinsville. Michael S. Bourgeois, 36,...
Emergency landing leaves plane in Limestone County Field
No injuries are reported after an emergency landing left a small plane in a field in Limestone County.
WAFF
Boaz man arrested for bomb threat phone call to hospital
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday morning the Boaz Police Department received a call from Marshall Medical Center South on call of a bomb threat. According to BPD, the call came into Marshall South at 6:30 a.m., and someone on the phone stated there was a bomb in the hospital. The hospital was placed on lockdown.
Sheffield shooting suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge
The Florence man charged with attempted murder in a Sheffield shooting earlier this year has pleaded guilty, court records show.
WAFF
Two found dead following reported burglary
57-year-old man killed in crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham
A crash on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday night in Birmingham left one person dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Hall Jr. He was 57 and lived in Fultondale. The two-vehicle crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on I-59/20 southbound at the 31st Street exit. Authorities...
WAFF
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested and a K-9 officer was injured on Bob Wallace Ave. on Tuesday. Around 3 p.m. on November 1, multiple officers responded to the Huntsville scene for what officials called a “check subject call.” According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public was not in any danger during the incident. An official with the U.S. Marshals confirmed that in a “joint effort” they helped HPD serve a felony warrant.
