ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges

Hazmat crews are working to clean an oil spill in Scottsboro. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 22. Check out some of Gina's past career stops on her way to be a Morning Anchor in Huntsville. Patriot Front members. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT. 31 members...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

ALEA responds to garbage truck wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved a garbage truck on Highway 72 on Thursday morning. According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire Chief, Tony Logan, a pickup truck struck the back of a garbage truck, causing it to veer off the roadway and land in a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Marshall Medical Center South reopens following bomb threat

Boaz Police responded to Marshall Medical Center South around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a bomb threat. Michael Abercrombie, the Boaz Chief of Police, said once the hospital got a call about a threat, it went on lockdown while officers swept the building. They found no bomb. Investigators are...
BOAZ, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen reported missing in Lincoln County, may be in North Alabama

The Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in South Lincoln County. Neveah Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 88 pounds. The sheriff's department considers her a possible runaway and believes she may be in the North Alabama area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed deputies arrested Christopher Stracener on October 24 in connection to the death of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing in September. Authorities found human remains...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Gadsden man dies in two-vehicle Tuesday crash

A Gadsden man died in a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Dekalb County 51 near Dekalb County 212, about three miles north of Collinsville. Michael S. Bourgeois, 36,...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Boaz man arrested for bomb threat phone call to hospital

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday morning the Boaz Police Department received a call from Marshall Medical Center South on call of a bomb threat. According to BPD, the call came into Marshall South at 6:30 a.m., and someone on the phone stated there was a bomb in the hospital. The hospital was placed on lockdown.
BOAZ, AL
WAFF

Two found dead following reported burglary

A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd. The councilman says that he would like a few traffic cameras to prevent crashes on Beltline Rd. Calhoun basketball returns after more than 20 years. Updated: 12 hours ago. WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting. Moulton man arrested following multi-state...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

57-year-old man killed in crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham

A crash on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday night in Birmingham left one person dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Hall Jr. He was 57 and lived in Fultondale. The two-vehicle crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on I-59/20 southbound at the 31st Street exit. Authorities...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested and a K-9 officer was injured on Bob Wallace Ave. on Tuesday. Around 3 p.m. on November 1, multiple officers responded to the Huntsville scene for what officials called a “check subject call.” According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public was not in any danger during the incident. An official with the U.S. Marshals confirmed that in a “joint effort” they helped HPD serve a felony warrant.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy