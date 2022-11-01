ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FOX Sports

Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes

After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
TAMPA, FL
CBS New York

Bruins score 4 in 3rd, beat Rangers for 7th straight

NEW YORK — Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk scored third-period goals and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves as the streaking Boston Bruins won their seventh straight game Thursday night with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers. Frederic's second goal of the season at 6:04 put the Bruins ahead 3-2 before DeBrusk rifled his fourth past Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin at 10:19.Hampus Lindholm added an empty-net goal with 58 seconds left. Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall each had two assists for Boston, off to a franchise-best 10-1-0 start under new coach Jim Montgomery. Ullmark improved to 8-0-0."This group makes it...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal as Minnesota returned home after a five-game trip. “We’ve got to win those games,” Fleury said. “It doesn’t matter how long we’ve been gone. They’ve been on the road for a while too. We’ve got to find a way to dig deep. I think the start was important to be in the game and not be chasing after them. I think it paid off.” Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson Ek had a pair of assists for the Wild.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Power Play, Edmundson & More

Welcome to the second edition of our’ 3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens. This series will be published weekly, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Canadiens have found a way to be consistently inconsistent, winning one big game...
NHL

Sabres storm back against Penguins to win 3rd in a row

Alex Tuch walked into the Buffalo Sabres dressing room and saw the sweater hanging in his stall, yet another reminder of his fandom. While older fans identify with the crest featured on the Sabres' current home and away jerseys - the iconic charging buffalo and crossed swords - Tuch grew up adoring the "goathead" logo worn by Ryan Miller, Jason Pominville, Tim Connolly, and other stars of the early 2000s.
BUFFALO, NY

