Aho scores in shootout as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-3
Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3
Senators’ Mathieu Joseph a thorn to Lightning in his return to Tampa
TAMPA — Outside the Lightning locker room late Tuesday night following Tampa Bay’s 4-3 win over Ottawa, Senators forward Mathieu Joseph caught up with his former teammates. The circle grew quickly, offering a glimpse into the popularity Joseph enjoyed when he wore a Tampa Bay sweater. In his...
What Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel Said After Sixth Straight Loss
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby again spoke in sullen tones. This season, the Penguins have already lost three games in six opportunities when leading after two periods; they have won three, lost one in regulation, and have two overtime losses. For the second time in two nights, the Penguins failed...
FOX Sports
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
CBS News
NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes
After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
Bruins score 4 in 3rd, beat Rangers for 7th straight
NEW YORK — Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk scored third-period goals and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves as the streaking Boston Bruins won their seventh straight game Thursday night with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers. Frederic's second goal of the season at 6:04 put the Bruins ahead 3-2 before DeBrusk rifled his fourth past Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin at 10:19.Hampus Lindholm added an empty-net goal with 58 seconds left. Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall each had two assists for Boston, off to a franchise-best 10-1-0 start under new coach Jim Montgomery. Ullmark improved to 8-0-0."This group makes it...
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal as Minnesota returned home after a five-game trip. “We’ve got to win those games,” Fleury said. “It doesn’t matter how long we’ve been gone. They’ve been on the road for a while too. We’ve got to find a way to dig deep. I think the start was important to be in the game and not be chasing after them. I think it paid off.” Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson Ek had a pair of assists for the Wild.
Jones stops 22 shots, Wennberg nets 2, Kraken blank Wild 4-0
Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for his first shutout in 55 games, Alex Wennberg scored twice and the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Power Play, Edmundson & More
Welcome to the second edition of our’ 3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens. This series will be published weekly, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Canadiens have found a way to be consistently inconsistent, winning one big game...
NHL
Sabres storm back against Penguins to win 3rd in a row
Alex Tuch walked into the Buffalo Sabres dressing room and saw the sweater hanging in his stall, yet another reminder of his fandom. While older fans identify with the crest featured on the Sabres' current home and away jerseys - the iconic charging buffalo and crossed swords - Tuch grew up adoring the "goathead" logo worn by Ryan Miller, Jason Pominville, Tim Connolly, and other stars of the early 2000s.
Sporting News
Penguins team name, explained: Origin, meaning behind Pittsburgh's NHL club name
When you think of success in the NHL, especially in recent years, it's impossible not to think of the Penguins. The Pittsburgh franchise has won three Stanley Cups in the last 15 years, including going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. In total, the organization has five Cup wins, which is tied for the sixth-most in NHL history.
