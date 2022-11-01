Read full article on original website
abc57.com
2022 Veterans Day events
A number of events are being held across Michiana to honor veterans. Bristol - American Legion Post 143 will host a Veterans Day dinner on November 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the post Veterans get a free meal with proof of service. Community members can enjoy a meal for $10. [more info]
95.3 MNC
Stephenson’s plans 91st anniversary celebration
Stephenson’s is planning a special November Anniversary celebration to mark their 91st year in business in downtown Elkhart. For nine decades, Stephenson’s has been at the forefront of the Midwest fashion scene. Under Stephenson’s roof is an extensive selection of sportswear, dresses, coats, shoes and accessories, an elegant...
abc57.com
North Wood High School to partner with Oaklawn Mental Health
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- North Wood High School and Oaklawn will be partnering to raise awareness about student mental health on Tuesday. Posters with 9-8-8, the national suicide prevention hotline number, will be posted throughout the school for students in need of resources. Kids will also receive free hot chocolate and...
WNDU
Local 90-year-old fulfills dream of skydiving
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you were able to do one thing you’ve always wanted to do, what would it be?. For Walter Luebke, a 90-year-old resident at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living, it was jumping out of a plane. “I was shaking more than a turkey at Thanksgiving...
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
WANE-TV
‘tiny little donuts’ to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shiny silver vintage Airstream trailer in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center will be home to Fort Wayne’s newest donut shop. “tiny little donuts” owner Mark Mogul told WANE 15 the shop will be simple, old-fashioned and a lot of fun. “We...
abc57.com
Local women-owned businesses find home at The Portage Collective
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- A former single-family home is given new life as a space for five local businesses to grow. In the Near Northwest Neighborhood of South Bend--The Portage Collective gives five local, female entrepreneurs, including artist Aubrey Hittle of AndAubreyWas Studio a brick-and-mortar space to sell their products. “So,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
WNDU
Fundraiser held for Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Center for Hospice Care held a record-breaking fundraiser on Wednesday. Over 300 people gathered at the Lerner Theater in Elkhart for a “Circle of Caring Award Dinner.”. “Center for Hospice is a beautiful organization that can help facilitate end of life living that is respectful...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs concessions donates $100,000 to local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs' concessions program donated nearly $100,000 to local non-profits during the 2022 season, the Cubs announced Friday. The donations come from the Cubs Concessionaire Program. To participate in the Concessionaire Program, an organization must provide a 501-C3 certificate and a COI (certificate of...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council to host Public Visioning Workshop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is set to host a Public Visioning Workshop on November 15 at 6 p.m. at the Howard Park Event Center. The event is hosted by at-large common council members: Lori Hamann, Rachael Tomas Morgan and Karen White. Community members are invited...
WNDU
Middlebury man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Middlebury man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County. Police say Andrew Hurtekant, 24, was traveling west on County Road 4 east of State Road 13 just before 8:50 a.m. when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
WNDU
What’s Good: 20-year army veteran from Dowagiac gifted new roof
DOWGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re looking at What’s Good as we look forward to Veteran’s Day. Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has given back to more than 375 veterans since 2016 by reroofing their homes, free of charge. Their latest recipient lives in Dowagiac. Rebecca Johnson served...
fortwaynesnbc.com
WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Our video crew was in Downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday evening as the final portion of the old St. Joe Hospital fell. Watch the final tower tumble. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.
22 WSBT
Update: LaPorte building collapse investigation
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — LaPorte officials say structural deficiencies are to blame for a building collapse last week. It happened Thursday in what used to be the old Lows Clothing store. No one was inside at the time, and stores next door were not damaged. LaPorte's mayor tells WSBT...
loud1033.com
Nearly 100 animals found in Steuben County home
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – As many as 100 farm animals and pets have been found in a Steuben County home in “unsuitable conditions.”. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a medical issue call in York Township early Tuesday morning when deputies found the animals, but not the 911 caller.
casscountyonline.com
CANCELLED: Statewide silver alert for 14-year-old female from Logansport, Indiana
Silver Alert 167-2022 issued on Thursday, November 3, 2022 on Blanca Xona-Vasquez has been cancelled as of November 3, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Logansport Police Department is investigating the...
11/4 Highlight Zone – Sectional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll, Snider, Columbia City, Bishop Luers, Bluffton, and Adams Central all brought home the hardware on Friday night, as we crowned sectional champions on the Highlight Zone!
