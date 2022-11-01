ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Woman dead after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

By Matt Christy
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating as shooting that has now left one woman dead on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of E. 40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue at 6:49 p.m. on report of a person shot.

Police stated officers arrived on scene and found one female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was said to be in critical condition.

However, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, IMPD said that the victim had been pronounced deceased.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOX59

FOX59

