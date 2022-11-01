ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Good news when it comes to the safety of school kids in Alexander County. The school system was just awarded a grant by the Safer School Center. That means over three-hundred-thousand dollars to go to pay for seven new school resource officers. Now every school in the district will now have a police presence just in case the unthinkable happens.

