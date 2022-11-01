Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
CMPD investigating circumstances of child's death
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 6 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people...
WBTV
Justice denied for Mecklenburg crime victims after error
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Charlotte staple officially has a new location in Uptown and to say...
WBTV
Alexander County to hire seven new school resource officers
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Good news when it comes to the safety of school kids in Alexander County. The school system was just awarded a grant by the Safer School Center. That means over three-hundred-thousand dollars to go to pay for seven new school resource officers. Now every school in the district will now have a police presence just in case the unthinkable happens.
WBTV
Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.
WBTV
Police: Man shot several times in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with serious injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near an Exxon station on West Sugar Creek Road. The area is...
WBTV
Charges made after police chase in Mooresville involving 2 adults, 3 juveniles
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle chase involving five suspects ended in a crash early Thursday morning, the Mooresville Police Department says. Officers say around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 3, they observed a breaking and entering of vehicles in the Gateway Blvd. area. When officers approached, five suspects fled in...
WBTV
Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Highway 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 was shut down for hours after a police chase on Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place around 3 p.m. after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver wouldn’t get out of the vehicle.
WBTV
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
WLTX.com
Charlotte father charged in shooting death of 4-year-old son
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested after his 4-year-old son was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte Wednesday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to calls of a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Charleston Place, just off Monroe Road, around 7:30 p.m. When officers got to the complex, they went inside and found a 4-year-old boy who had been shot.
WBTV
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
Convicted killer to spend a decade in prison for robberies in 3 local counties
DENVER, N.C. — A convicted killer Channel 9 has followed for years will spend 10 years in prison for robbery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. John Paul Gaddy was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this year. Prosecutors said he robbed three stores in three different counties in the area in 2021.
WBTV
Federal heating assistance program to help with heating costs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 7 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people...
WBTV
Police investigating shooting on West Sugar Creek Road
The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people to the hospital. Residents can return home, according to authorities.
WBTV
Timeline of events for murder suspects who sparked week-long manhunt in S.C.
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Murder suspects Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson led deputies on a week-long manhunt in May, 2021 following their alleged involvement in at least five homicides across the country, ending in an arrest in Chester County, S.C. The pair led deputies on a week-long manhunt. Simpson...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Teen Injured in Shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a teen was found shot Monday afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to the 400 block of Rich Street around 6:08 p.m. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old male in the front yard of a home suffering from non-life-threating gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.
WBTV
Huntersville faces dangerous intersection
Authorities say this shooting was a car jacking gone wrong. The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. Opioid settlement resolution nationwide. Updated: 7 hours ago. This...
‘Misinformation’: Charlotte police say rumors of serial killer targeting women are ‘inaccurate’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rumors circulating social media regarding a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte are “inaccurate,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers were made aware of posts linking several death investigations. Police said the posts contained “inaccurate details” and are spreading “misinformation.” Authorities said some of the cases […]
Lancaster County PE teacher accused of assault on campus
A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division.
WBTV
‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. Community working to help homeless man. Updated: 5 hours ago. Currently, he gets some help from people living in...
WBTV
Father charged with boy's shooting death
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
Comments / 1