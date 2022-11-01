Hayley Williams & Phoebe Bridgers React To Taylor Swift's Tour Announcement
Taylor Swift is heading on tour next year , and she's bringing some alt-leaning acts along with her. When she made her Eras Tour announcement on Tuesday (November 1), the pop star also revealed who would be playing support, and that impressive list includes Paramore , beabadoobee , Phoebe Bridgers , girl in red , MUNA , Gayle , Gracie Abrams and OWENN .
Bridgers and Hayley Williams both had great reactions to the news . The Paramore singer shared a photo on Instagram of her and Swift grinning, looking at a phone during an awards show with the caption "So it’s called Tayley and there’s a whole blog about us," which refers to a Tumblr dedicated to the theory that the two women are in love . Bridgers shared a caption-less post of her and Swift embracing while sharing a laugh.
Paramore will be playing the tour's opening date on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and Bridgers plans to accompany her May 6 in Nashville, Philadelphia on May 12 & 13, Foxborough, Massachusetts May 19 & 20, and East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26 & 27.
See both their posts and a full list of tour dates below.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates
March 18: Glendale, Arizona
March 25: Las Vegas, Nevada
April 1: Arlington, Texas
April 2: Arlington, Texas
April 15: Tampa, Florida
April 22: Houston, Texas
April 28: Atlanta, Georgia
April 29: Atlanta, Georgia
May 6: Nashville, Tennessee
May 12: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
May 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
May 19: Foxborough, Massachusetts
May 20: Foxborough, Massachusetts
May 26: East Rutherford, New Jersey
May 27: East Rutherford, New Jersey
June 2: Chicago, Illinois
June 3: Chicago, Illinois
June 10: Detroit, Michigan
June 17: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
June 24: Minneapolis, Minnesota
July 1: Cincinnati, Ohio
July 8: Kansas City, Missouri
July 15: Denver, Colorado
July 22: Seattle, Washington
July 29: Santa Clara, California
August 4: Los Angeles, California
August 5: Los Angeles, California
