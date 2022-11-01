Protein is an important part of a balanced diet, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. It helps us retain and build muscle, stay full throughout the day, and get the energy we need to burn those calories. However, not all proteins are equally healthy. While experts agree that lean proteins can do wonders for your health, some are best to be avoided as much as possible if you want to live your longest, healthiest life possible. In fact, there’s on in particular that you should be weary of: red meat.

4 DAYS AGO