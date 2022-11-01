Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?
What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
Eating a handful of prunes a day in later life can stave off bone loss seriously affecting more than 44million Americans, study finds
Eating a handful of prunes a day may help to prevent bone loss in later life, a study suggests. Researchers at Penn State University found women in their 60s who ate the dried fruits had significantly less bone loss at their hips in a year compared to non-eaters. Scientists said...
scitechdaily.com
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
MedicineNet.com
What Supplements Make Your Blood Pressure Go Down Naturally?
What is high blood pressure, and why does it matter?. Are you considering using supplements to lower blood pressure? High blood pressure (hypertension) is a very common ailment among American adults. According to the CDC, 47% of the adult population in the U.S. struggles with this condition — and many people don’t even know it. Many others aren’t managing their condition as well as they could be.
The Four Types Of Sciatica Explained
Even though sciatica is common, there are different types, each coming with various causes and risk factors. These are the different types of sciatica.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Taking Magnesium Every Day and Are There Side Effects?
Your body needs magnesium to carry out critical physiological processes such as muscle and nerve functions, regulate blood pressure, and manage immune function. Read on to answer the question: what does magnesium do for the body?. Magnesium is a naturally occurring mineral found in several foods and is also available...
findingfarina.com
What Are the Typical Signs of Alcoholism?
Did you know in 2019, 25.8% of adults aged 18 and older admitted to binge drinking in that previous month? Many of these individuals seek the help they need and sober up. The unfortunate truth is that alcohol consumption can lead to adverse health consequences. Alcohol addiction can destroy an individual’s personal life and negatively affect their professional achievements.
4 dangerous side effects of taking too much vitamin B6 and how to tell if you're overdoing it
Vitamin B6 is important for your health, but too much can cause nerve damage and photosensitivity. Symptoms of nerve damage include numbness, tingling, muscle weakness, and reduced skin sensitivity. If you supplement, you can avoid side effects by taking no more than 100 mg of vitamin B6 each day. Vitamin...
The Worst Type Of Meat For Inflammation And Weight Gain, According To Doctors
Protein is an important part of a balanced diet, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. It helps us retain and build muscle, stay full throughout the day, and get the energy we need to burn those calories. However, not all proteins are equally healthy. While experts agree that lean proteins can do wonders for your health, some are best to be avoided as much as possible if you want to live your longest, healthiest life possible. In fact, there’s on in particular that you should be weary of: red meat.
scitechdaily.com
Eating Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Midlife May Sharpen Thinking Skills and Improve Brain Structure
People who eat more foods with omega-3 fatty acids in midlife may have superior thinking skills and even better brain structure than people who eat few foods containing the fatty acids. This is according to an exploratory study that was recently published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fish such as salmon, sardines, lake trout, and albacore tuna. They are also found in dietary supplements as well as foods that are fortified with the fatty acids.
Men's Health
Do You Have Dependent Personality Disorder? Here's How to Tell.
WE ALL DEPEND on people in our lives to help us out from time to time. We might need advice to make an important decision and enjoy having the people we love around us as much as possible. But, when someone has so much self-doubt that they’re incapable of making...
Can Coffee Cause Heartburn? Here's the Truth About What Your Morning Cup of Joe Is Really Doing to Your Stomach
The National Coffee Association has found that Americans are drinking more coffee than ever, with the average coffee drinker having at least three cups per day. If you’re a regular coffee drinker who also experiences some discomfort in your chest after a cup or two, it may not be from the energy jolt caffeine provides (though the caffeine may still be to blame). That begs the question: Can coffee cause heartburn?
psychologytoday.com
My Life Hack for Insomnia
You wake up, and the clock’s blue light is blinking 3:12 a.m. You know that feeling—you’re wide awake with little hope of falling back to sleep. Panic sets in as you remember your alarm is set for 6:30 a.m. Sometimes I would call on those unreliable white...
Scientists Claim Major Autism Breakthrough
Studies show hyperbaric chamber treatment has shown promising results in reducing inflammation and improving social skills in animal model testing. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental and/or physical health to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingCenters For Disease Control and Prevention, Neuroscience.com, i24News.tv, and International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
What To Know About Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is a dangerous disease that affects any area of your liver, according to the National Health Service (NHS). This vital organ is located in the top right region of your abdomen, above the stomach, and plays an integral role in removing harmful toxins. In addition, it releases compounds that help with digestion, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, liver cancer does impact a large population in the U.S. In fact, around 25,000 males and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer every year. And approximately 19,000 men and 9,000 women lose their lives to it. Luckily, the numbers are now declining.
Medical News Today
Is ashwagandha good for the thyroid?
The thyroid is an important gland that produces many hormones. Changes in hormone production can result in many different symptoms. While more research is necessary, evidence suggests that ashwagandha could help with an underactive thyroid. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland present in the front of the neck. It...
Gut Bacteria and Cocaine Gave Mice the Ultimate Zoomies
You’ve likely been told not to drink on an empty stomach. That’s because mind-altering substances affect your body to wildly different degrees depending on what else you’ve put in it. Scientists now want to know if the trillions of bacteria that live in and on us play a similarly role—and a new study on mice published on Tuesday in the journal Cell Host & Microbe points to “yes.”Researchers from the U.S., Canada, and Argentina wanted to see how the gut microbiome of mice—all the tiny organisms living inside the belly of the rodents—influenced their behavior on addictive substances. So, naturally,...
What Happens If You Accidentally Scratch Off A Mole?
From time to time, you may scrape yourself and cause bleeding. Now if it were to happen on a raised mole, there are some recommendations that could help.
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds
For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (also known as atherosclerosis) is a life-threatening condition characterized by the clogging of arteries with fatty substances called plaques, per the National Health Services (NHS). According to a 2022 review published in the journal StatPearls, the condition is behind about 50% of all fatalities in Westernized societies. It can affect the peripheral, carotid, renal, and coronary arteries, per Stanford Medicine. Because peripheral arteries supply blood to the legs and arms, atherosclerosis often leads to numbness in those areas. In the carotid and renal arteries, atherosclerosis symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, and breathing difficulties, while causing angina and arrhythmia in the coronary arteries.
