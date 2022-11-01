ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Kyrie Irving apologizes for reposting antisemitic movie

Kyrie Irving, the spectacular yet troubled NBA point guard, has finally apologized to the Jewish community for reposting a flagrantly anti-Semitic post on his social media platform. After initially refusing to even address the questionable movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which disparaged Jews, the Brooklyn Nets point...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Adam Silver intends to meet with Kyrie Irving in person

NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t appear satisfied with the steps Kyrie Irving has taken since publishing a social media post last week promoting an antisemitic film, issuing a statement today to announce that he intends to meet with the Nets star in person to discuss the situation. “Kyrie Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Adam Silver says he’s “disappointed” Irving “has not offered an unqualified apology”

After releasing a statement on Wednesday saying he “took responsibility” for his tweet promoting an anti-Semitic movie, the Nets were hoping the latest Kyrie Irving would fade into the background. (So apparently Brooklyn can move on to the next controversy of hiring a coach that another team suspended less than two months ago surrounding his actions with a subordinate female staff member.)
IRVING, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy