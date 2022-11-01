Read full article on original website
NBA commissioner Adam Silver critical of Kyrie Irving in statement
Kyrie Irving has yet to issue a clear apology after he supported a movie that contains antisemitic messages, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver is not happy with the Brooklyn Nets star. Irving last week tweeted a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America.” Rolling Stone wrote...
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for ‘hurtful conduct’ after social media post
The Brooklyn Nets on Thursday suspended star guard Kyrie Irving without pay for “no less than five games” after the seven-time all-star failed to “unequivocally say” that he has no antisemitic beliefs. Irving, 30, a 12-year veteran in the NBA, had refused to issue an apology...
Kyrie Irving apologizes for reposting antisemitic movie
Kyrie Irving, the spectacular yet troubled NBA point guard, has finally apologized to the Jewish community for reposting a flagrantly anti-Semitic post on his social media platform. After initially refusing to even address the questionable movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which disparaged Jews, the Brooklyn Nets point...
BBC
NBA: Brooklyn Nets fans wear 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-shirts after Kyrie Irving tweet
Some fans wore 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-shirts at the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers after Kyrie Irving was criticised for a social media post about a film featuring anti-Jewish tropes. The group was sat courtside at the Barclays Center in New York as Irving scored 26 points in a...
Adam Silver intends to meet with Kyrie Irving in person
NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t appear satisfied with the steps Kyrie Irving has taken since publishing a social media post last week promoting an antisemitic film, issuing a statement today to announce that he intends to meet with the Nets star in person to discuss the situation. “Kyrie Irving...
NBC Sports
Adam Silver says he’s “disappointed” Irving “has not offered an unqualified apology”
After releasing a statement on Wednesday saying he “took responsibility” for his tweet promoting an anti-Semitic movie, the Nets were hoping the latest Kyrie Irving would fade into the background. (So apparently Brooklyn can move on to the next controversy of hiring a coach that another team suspended less than two months ago surrounding his actions with a subordinate female staff member.)
Kyrie Irving releases statement glaringly missing an apology for antisemitic promotion
Kyrie Irving, along with the Brooklyn Nets, will make $500,000 donations each to “eradicate hate and intolerance” in communities after the player’s promotion of an antisemitic film on Twitter. But, his statement was missing a direct apology. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the news cycle quite...
wmar2news
Kyrie Irving says he takes responsibility for promoting antisemitic movie
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said he meant no harm when tweeting out a link to a movie that reportedly includes anti-Jewish tropes. In a joint statement with the Nets and Anti-Defamation League, Irving said he opposes all forms of hatred and stands with marginalized communities. “I am aware of...
PHOTOS: Fans in 'FIGHT ANTISEMITISM' shirts sit courtside at Net game after Kyrie Irving promotes antisemitic film
Irving posted the link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.”
Celtics veteran has puzzled response to Ime Udoka-Nets situation
The Ime Udoka situation is throwing the Boston Celtics players for a loop once again. Celtics guard Marcus Smart spoke with reporters Wednesday and expressed confusion over the recent development that Udoka may become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. “Obviously, we wish he was here,” said Smart...
NBA commissioner Adam Silver disappointed Kyrie Irving has not apologized, will meet with player
The Brooklyn Nets organization hoped the fuss, to use Sean Marks’ phrasing, over Kyrie Irving latest controversial actions and words would blow over. But NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement on Thursday announcing he will meet with Irving next week to discuss the situation. After Irving was shielded...
