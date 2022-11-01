Yavapai College loses Clarkdale’s ‘branch campus’ status; President Rhine refuses to answer questions

Husband and wife owned and operated by Amanda and Chris Adam, and sitting across from the plaza in downtown Prescott, Bear & Dragon Tiny Café has been open since June this year. Serving fine coffee and paninis out of a built-out aluminum stock trailer, guests can step inside and experience the adorable tiny café from the inside, setting it apart from other mobile food units. There is also a little courtyard with a picnic table for guests, and as they sit on the Plaza Courtyard across from the square, it also makes for an ideal launch point for a picnic on the Courthouse grass.

