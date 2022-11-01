ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Vermonters hope to win big as Powerball jackpot tops $1.2 billion

ESSEX, Vt. — Vermonters have big dreams when it comes to hitting the Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball winners for Halloween night’s jackpot of $1 billion dollars, which brought the new grand prize up to $1.2 billion dollars. Players have until 11 p.m. tonight to buy their...
VERMONT STATE
New England teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program

A middle school teacher at St. John's Catholic School in Brunswick was one of five teachers to be selected for a Human Flight Program. The Teachers in Space Human Flight Program will take the teachers on a microgravity flight. The teachers will then be able to collect and compare heart rate data, ECG, blood oxygen and other vital signs.
BRUNSWICK, NY
Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont

ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
VERMONT STATE
Feeding Chittenden launches campaign to feed 10,000 families during holidays

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, Vt. — A local charity is looking for the community’s help to make sure that no Vermont family goes hungry this holiday season. Emergency food provider Feeding Chittenden is asking for donations for its annual “Holidays without Hunger” campaign, with the goal of providing 10,000 local families with holiday meals.
CHITTENDEN, VT
Construction on Adirondack Rail Trail begins

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that construction on the Adirondack Rail Trail has begun. The 34-mile recreational path will allow visitors to travel between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid. The first of three planned phases will convert an old rail bed into a shared-use path for hikers,...
NEW YORK STATE
Inflation didn't scare Granite Staters from spending this Halloween

People don't seem to be letting the economy and inflation get in the way of some Halloween fun. Even though the price of candy has been going up, Granite Staters didn't let it ruin their Halloween. Boys and ghouls of all ages scoured the Granite State for tasty treats this...
CONCORD, NH

