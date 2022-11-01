Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Schools from across Vermont gather for the Governor's School Safety Conference
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Wednesday in South Burlington, Gov. Phil Scott hosted the annual 2022 Governor’s School Safety Conference. This year's theme was violence prevention. Everybody from district superintendents to public safety officers were in attendance to learn how to make their schools safer. "It all comes down...
mynbc5.com
Some students have to wait longer to take drivers ed classes due to staffing issues
HARTFORD, Vt. — Driver's education is an important part of many Vermont students’ high school classes, but the state is seeing fewer instructors, making it harder for students to get their licenses. In Vermont, everyone under 18 is required to pass driver's ed if they want their license,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont receives $25.4 million in funding for LIHEAP home heating program
Vermont is set to receive $25.4 million in federal funding to help families pay for home heating costs through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The funding will also help low-income Vermonters to help with unpaid utility bills and make heating and cooling repairs to their homes. The money...
mynbc5.com
Vermont meat processing plant receives nearly $1.1 million in funding to increase capacity
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — A Vermont meat processing plant received nearly $1.1 million in federal grant money this week as part of a sweeping program to strengthen the food supply chain and lower costs for consumers at the grocery store. Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing in Ferrisburgh received a total...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters hope to win big as Powerball jackpot tops $1.2 billion
ESSEX, Vt. — Vermonters have big dreams when it comes to hitting the Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball winners for Halloween night’s jackpot of $1 billion dollars, which brought the new grand prize up to $1.2 billion dollars. Players have until 11 p.m. tonight to buy their...
mynbc5.com
Certain cheese products sold in Vermont, other states recalled over listeria concerns
Various brie and camembert soft cheese products that were sold in Vermont and New Hampshire have been recalled amid concerns over a rise in listeria infections across the country. The cheeses were manufactured by Old Europe Cheese, Inc., and were sold in New Hampshire at Shaw's stores in Belmont, Center...
mynbc5.com
New England teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program
A middle school teacher at St. John's Catholic School in Brunswick was one of five teachers to be selected for a Human Flight Program. The Teachers in Space Human Flight Program will take the teachers on a microgravity flight. The teachers will then be able to collect and compare heart rate data, ECG, blood oxygen and other vital signs.
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont
ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
mynbc5.com
Boy honored for saving girl from drowning at campground pool in New Hampshire
BEVERLY, Mass. — A Massachusetts boy is being recognized for his actions over Labor Day weekend, which helped save the life of an 8-year-old girl in New Hampshire. Dennis Dantas, a 12-year-old, was at the Adventure Bound Camping Resort in New Hampton on Sept. 3 when he noticed the girl underwater in the pool.
mynbc5.com
Vermont musician Noah Kahan reflects on new album, 'Stick Season,' during international tour
Noah Kahan is topping charts and selling out every venue he’s scheduled to play in. He also happens to call Vermont home. The 25-year-old Strafford native played four nights at Higher Ground in South Burlington this past weekend after releasing his third studio album, titled "Stick Season." The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200.
mynbc5.com
Feeding Chittenden launches campaign to feed 10,000 families during holidays
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, Vt. — A local charity is looking for the community’s help to make sure that no Vermont family goes hungry this holiday season. Emergency food provider Feeding Chittenden is asking for donations for its annual “Holidays without Hunger” campaign, with the goal of providing 10,000 local families with holiday meals.
mynbc5.com
Construction on Adirondack Rail Trail begins
On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that construction on the Adirondack Rail Trail has begun. The 34-mile recreational path will allow visitors to travel between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid. The first of three planned phases will convert an old rail bed into a shared-use path for hikers,...
mynbc5.com
Inflation didn't scare Granite Staters from spending this Halloween
People don't seem to be letting the economy and inflation get in the way of some Halloween fun. Even though the price of candy has been going up, Granite Staters didn't let it ruin their Halloween. Boys and ghouls of all ages scoured the Granite State for tasty treats this...
