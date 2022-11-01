ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Man Utd make decision on Marcus Rashford’s future to “ward off rivals”

Manchester United will aim to keep Marcus Rashford at the club with a new deal as his contract expiry nears. The 25-year-old netted his 100th goal for the Reds on Sunday, October 30 in what turned out to be the game-winning goal. The three points were crucial for United, as they now sit in fifth place, one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle and three points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand on both teams.
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Yardbarker

Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January

Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo

The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
BBC

Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
The Independent

Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool to victory to end Napoli’s unbeaten run

"For the second time in four days, an unbeaten run ended at Anfield. This time, Liverpool could celebrate it. They had gone 29 league games without defeat on their own turf before Leeds triumphed on Saturday.Napoli had not lost anywhere, to anyone, since Empoli in April, until Darwin Nunez rose highest to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ corner, Alex Meret made a desperate attempt to stop his header from crossing the line and Mohamed Salah made sure. In a near action-replay, Meret made a second stunning save from Virgil van Dijk’s header and Nunez applied the final touch on the line."And so...
BBC

Friday's gossip: Felix, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Rashford, Torres, Tete, Messi

Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, who was a summer target for Manchester United. (Cedena SER via Express) Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Atalanta's Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29, in January. (Il Giorno via Express) Leicester City have been scouting...
The Associated Press

Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect

Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D. But instead it was their opponents who progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on its Champions League debut. “During the first half we didn’t play well, it was difficult,” Tottenham goalscorer Clément Lenglet said. “When we go back in the dressing room it was an important moment for the game … during the second half we played a better game, with a lot of intensity.”
The Independent

Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Yardbarker

Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint

Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target

Fabrizio Romano has written about the latest on Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack. Zaha is in the final year of his Palace contract, meaning he could be set to be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market next summer if he doesn’t agree to a new deal at Selhurst Park in the next few months.
Reuters

Soccer-Qatar relying on playmaker Afif to pull the strings

DOHA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's main playmaker Akram Afif is perhaps the World Cup host country's greatest asset and worry wrapped up in one. The 25-year-old striker, crowned Asia's player of the year in 2019 and more famous for setting up goals than scoring them, has become essential to the Gulf Arab state's soccer success.
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Sevilla FC

Manchester City have already locked down the top spot in UEFA Champions League Group G, but there is still one more match to play. City host the finale against Sevilla FC at the Etihad this evening. The Sevillistas won’t make it to the UCL Knockouts, but they will still have...
aiexpress.io

Federico Chiesa Juventus UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Data Stats Analysis

Federico Chiesa has been a revelation for Juventus ever since he was signed on a mortgage deal from Florentina in 2020. He has scored 18 objectives and 14 assists in 62 appearances for the Previous Woman and earned his everlasting place within the membership when the membership activated the acquisition possibility from Florentina. However the Italian winger was out with a torn ligament in January and made his comeback towards PSG within the last group stage match of the UEFA Champions League. With many gamers leaving in the summertime switch window, Juventus was already missing in attacking choices, and Chiesa’s harm added salt to the wound.

Comments / 0

