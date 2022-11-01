Read full article on original website
Tottenham report: £86m wonderkid goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to replace Hugo Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur have identified Georgian starlet Giorgi Mamardashvili to step into Hugo Lloris's shoes
Man Utd make decision on Marcus Rashford’s future to “ward off rivals”
Manchester United will aim to keep Marcus Rashford at the club with a new deal as his contract expiry nears. The 25-year-old netted his 100th goal for the Reds on Sunday, October 30 in what turned out to be the game-winning goal. The three points were crucial for United, as they now sit in fifth place, one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle and three points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand on both teams.
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January
Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo
The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg secures dramatic comeback as Spurs reach Champions League last 16
Tottenham will play in the last 16 of the Champions League after Clement Lenglet's second-half header and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's strike in stoppage time snatched a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille on a topsy-turvy night in Provence. Spurs were overrun at the Stade Velodrome during an insipid first half in which...
Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool to victory to end Napoli’s unbeaten run
"For the second time in four days, an unbeaten run ended at Anfield. This time, Liverpool could celebrate it. They had gone 29 league games without defeat on their own turf before Leeds triumphed on Saturday.Napoli had not lost anywhere, to anyone, since Empoli in April, until Darwin Nunez rose highest to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ corner, Alex Meret made a desperate attempt to stop his header from crossing the line and Mohamed Salah made sure. In a near action-replay, Meret made a second stunning save from Virgil van Dijk’s header and Nunez applied the final touch on the line."And so...
Friday's gossip: Felix, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Rashford, Torres, Tete, Messi
Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, who was a summer target for Manchester United. (Cedena SER via Express) Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Atalanta's Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29, in January. (Il Giorno via Express) Leicester City have been scouting...
Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D. But instead it was their opponents who progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on its Champions League debut. “During the first half we didn’t play well, it was difficult,” Tottenham goalscorer Clément Lenglet said. “When we go back in the dressing room it was an important moment for the game … during the second half we played a better game, with a lot of intensity.”
Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Thursday's gossip: Gundogan, Kvaratskhelia, Bellingham, Choupo-Moting, Jorginho, Martinelli
Manchester City's Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, is wanted by Atletico Madrid. The four-time Premier League winner, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich, is out of contract next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is attracting interest from Liverpool and Chelsea,...
Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint
Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target
Fabrizio Romano has written about the latest on Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack. Zaha is in the final year of his Palace contract, meaning he could be set to be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market next summer if he doesn’t agree to a new deal at Selhurst Park in the next few months.
Soccer-Qatar relying on playmaker Afif to pull the strings
DOHA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's main playmaker Akram Afif is perhaps the World Cup host country's greatest asset and worry wrapped up in one. The 25-year-old striker, crowned Asia's player of the year in 2019 and more famous for setting up goals than scoring them, has become essential to the Gulf Arab state's soccer success.
Romelu Lukaku Not Likely To Be Fit In Time For Inter’s Serie A Clash With Atalanta, Italian Media Report
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is not likely to be fit in time to return for the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Atalanta before the World Cup break. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the 29-year-old isn’t likely to play for Inter again until the return of Serie A in January.
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Sevilla FC
Manchester City have already locked down the top spot in UEFA Champions League Group G, but there is still one more match to play. City host the finale against Sevilla FC at the Etihad this evening. The Sevillistas won’t make it to the UCL Knockouts, but they will still have...
Report: Crystal Palace Fear Losing Wilfried Zaha Amid Chelsea Interest
Crystal Palace have fears of losing Wilfried Zaha amid interest from Chelsea.
Federico Chiesa Juventus UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Data Stats Analysis
Federico Chiesa has been a revelation for Juventus ever since he was signed on a mortgage deal from Florentina in 2020. He has scored 18 objectives and 14 assists in 62 appearances for the Previous Woman and earned his everlasting place within the membership when the membership activated the acquisition possibility from Florentina. However the Italian winger was out with a torn ligament in January and made his comeback towards PSG within the last group stage match of the UEFA Champions League. With many gamers leaving in the summertime switch window, Juventus was already missing in attacking choices, and Chiesa’s harm added salt to the wound.
