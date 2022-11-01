ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, AR

Related
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire

A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of...
YELLVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Greers Ferry boat ramp to temporarily close

GREERS FERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - A boat ramp at Greers Ferry Lake will close for construction Tuesday. According to a media release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they will temporarily close the boat ramp at Devils Fork Park on Nov. 8 and 9. Construction crews will be resurfacing...
GREERS FERRY, AR
933kwto.com

Crews Locate Hiker in Arkansas after Search Lasting Several Days

First responders say they have located a hiker who had been missing since last Thursday. 67-year-old Clinton Smith was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Buffalo National River in Newton County. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native began his hike Thursday along Hemmed-in-Hollow trail, and lost contact shortly after. Authorities...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Suspected burglar caught on camera rummaging through home

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held on a $30,000 bond after police say he was caught on camera rummaging through a family’s home. Rodney Brandon Gregg, 40, is charged with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and theft of property. According to court documents, a woman...
BATESVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansas hitchhiker runs away after driver gets pulled over

POTTSVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man made quite the stir on social media after being caught on police dashcam running into the distance during a traffic stop. The unnamed man who is being dubbed as "Pottsville Forrest Gump," was simply a hitchhiker that was picked up by the driver prior to the traffic stop.
POTTSVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 28-year-old Pineville man was arrested after police said he led officers on a multi-county chase. Joe Lee Lynn was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 31, according to online records. A probable cause affidavit said at 10:25 p.m. Sunday,...
PINEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Silver Alert inactivated for Cleburne County woman

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Cleburne County. According to a news release, 69-year-old Sandra Spann of Tumbling Shoals was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. She was last known to be at the 2200-block of Heber...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Independence County man arrested on three felonies

In Independence County, deputies went to Ricky Dean Altom’s residence on Oct. 27 to serve a felony arrest warrant. When Altom saw officers, his arrest affidavit reports he fled into the woods. The court information said that after Deputy Nick Ade pursued and apprehended Altom, a search of Altom...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers claiming to be law enforcement

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office released a scam alert Tuesday based on recent reports taken from members of the public, they have received telephone calls from individuals purporting to be Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office or members of other local law enforcement agencies, claiming the person has failed to respond to a court subpoena and must now pay money to satisfy it.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Trial date set for man charged with attacking wife

During a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday, an early December trial date was set for a Clarkridge man charged with domestic violence. Fifty-five-year-old Charles Richard Cox was arrested after a report was made that Cox had assaulted his wife, breaking bones when he smashed her foot and ankle with his boot as she lay on the floor.
CLARKRIDGE, AR
THV11

Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster. There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night. The Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE

