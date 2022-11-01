Read full article on original website
thv11.com
Little Rock breaks record for most homicides in 1 year
Little Rock passed the record for the number of homicides in one year after police announced the 71st homicide of the year. The previous record was 70 back in 1993.
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
KTLO
Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire
A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of...
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
Kait 8
Greers Ferry boat ramp to temporarily close
GREERS FERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - A boat ramp at Greers Ferry Lake will close for construction Tuesday. According to a media release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they will temporarily close the boat ramp at Devils Fork Park on Nov. 8 and 9. Construction crews will be resurfacing...
933kwto.com
Crews Locate Hiker in Arkansas after Search Lasting Several Days
First responders say they have located a hiker who had been missing since last Thursday. 67-year-old Clinton Smith was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Buffalo National River in Newton County. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native began his hike Thursday along Hemmed-in-Hollow trail, and lost contact shortly after. Authorities...
KTLO
Hiker reported missing at Buffalo River found near Horseshoe Bend trail
A hiker reported missing near the Buffalo National River in Newton County has been located on the Horseshoe Bend trail near the Red Bluff lookout. Search and rescue personnel found Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around noon Tuesday and assisted him to Kyle’s Landing. He was reportedly in good spirits.
Driver dies, passengers injured in crash in Conway County
A man is dead and three other men are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Conway County.
Kait 8
Suspected burglar caught on camera rummaging through home
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held on a $30,000 bond after police say he was caught on camera rummaging through a family’s home. Rodney Brandon Gregg, 40, is charged with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and theft of property. According to court documents, a woman...
KHBS
Little Rock police release information about state auditor candidate's arrest
Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a candidate for Arkansas State Auditor, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening Friday. In Aug. 2022 her husband, Arick Johnson, was on trial for terroristic threatening over threatening posts made on Facebook, according to a news release sent by the Little Rock Police Department. During the...
Conway police arrest suspect in connection with Monday night shooting
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in a business parking lot on Monday evening.
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
Arkansas hitchhiker runs away after driver gets pulled over
POTTSVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man made quite the stir on social media after being caught on police dashcam running into the distance during a traffic stop. The unnamed man who is being dubbed as "Pottsville Forrest Gump," was simply a hitchhiker that was picked up by the driver prior to the traffic stop.
Kait 8
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 28-year-old Pineville man was arrested after police said he led officers on a multi-county chase. Joe Lee Lynn was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 31, according to online records. A probable cause affidavit said at 10:25 p.m. Sunday,...
Kait 8
Silver Alert inactivated for Cleburne County woman
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Cleburne County. According to a news release, 69-year-old Sandra Spann of Tumbling Shoals was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. She was last known to be at the 2200-block of Heber...
whiterivernow.com
Independence County man arrested on three felonies
In Independence County, deputies went to Ricky Dean Altom’s residence on Oct. 27 to serve a felony arrest warrant. When Altom saw officers, his arrest affidavit reports he fled into the woods. The court information said that after Deputy Nick Ade pursued and apprehended Altom, a search of Altom...
KTLO
Baxter County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers claiming to be law enforcement
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office released a scam alert Tuesday based on recent reports taken from members of the public, they have received telephone calls from individuals purporting to be Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office or members of other local law enforcement agencies, claiming the person has failed to respond to a court subpoena and must now pay money to satisfy it.
KTLO
Trial date set for man charged with attacking wife
During a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday, an early December trial date was set for a Clarkridge man charged with domestic violence. Fifty-five-year-old Charles Richard Cox was arrested after a report was made that Cox had assaulted his wife, breaking bones when he smashed her foot and ankle with his boot as she lay on the floor.
Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster. There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night. The Arkansas...
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5B, Arkansas sees $2M winner
While there was no winner of Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing, one ticket sold in Arkansas still won a HUGE prize.
