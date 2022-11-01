Read full article on original website
Channel 6000
Thursday’s forecast: A cold, dry morning ahead of evening showers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bundle up before you head out Thursday morning. Thursday will be one of our hybrid fall days with a cold morning but warm enough in the afternoon to get away with a normal jacket. Expect a dry start to the morning. After sporadic showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday, we should be less active to start the day — but it will not stay that way!
KGW
Will this winter bring snow? Rod Hill's Winter Outlook
KGW meteorologist Rod Hill breaks down his winter outlook. How much snow will Portland see in the valley? In the mountains? How cold will it be? Rod has the answers!
Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years
Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
Seeing snowflakes in your weather app for Election Day? What are the chances?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let’s be forthright straight off the bat… the chances for snow in Portland next week are minute. Election Day is likely just cold and showery. It is true that we are expecting a cold blast. That colder air is going to help with building our mountain snow for the region. Which […]
opb.org
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
High-wind advisory for entire Willamette Valley; heavy rain, snow on the way
Gusty, 20 to 40-mph winds are forecast to rip through the Willamette Valley and greater Portland-Vancouver area Friday.
Channel 6000
Cold November rain to swallow up the Portland metro this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Time for the song “November Rain!”. The Rose City is going to be diving quickly into the cold November rain this weekend. By the time we finish the first weekend of the month, we may be pushing 60% of our monthly rain total in the first seven days.
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
Channel 6000
First of November: Showery and cool to begin the month
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Farewell October, it’s now time to enjoy the cool and rainy month of November. Portland will carry that identity into the first week as showery conditions kickstart the new month. The wet and soggy weather of Monday will retire south. However, we will have...
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Channel 6000
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
Channel 6000
Portland designer creates business with furniture made specifically for bunnies
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Attention bunny lovers — KOIN 6 News has a story for you. A Portland woman with a background in design and architecture used her time during the pandemic to create mod-looking furniture and houses where rabbits can eat and play. Southeast Portland rabbits Betty...
WWEEK
Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade
Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
Wallet Wednesday: What to buy during November
With the holiday season approaching, November is arguably one of the busiest months of the year to do some shopping.
WWEEK
Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls
If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
clarkcountylive.com
Huge Garage and Vintage Sale Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season
Fall is on the calendar, fun is in the air, and fantastic bargains are yours to be found. The date is set for the fall NW’s Largest Garage and Vintage Sale – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. There will be hundreds of booths in a comfortable indoor environment, so there is bound to be loads of good stuff and great deals from which to choose.
Channel 6000
Portland comes in at No. 20 for family-friendly U.S. cities, according to new report
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is one of the best American cities to raise a family, according to storage space marketplace StorageCafe. StorageCafe used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the 100 most populated cities in the U.S. Then, the best cities for families with children were determined by many factors including public school ratings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, and amenities and recreation opportunities.
kptv.com
Downtown Vancouver scene sees several new businesses opening
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Faith Odman says staying inside during the pandemic made her think about her idea for a new business. “Even me personally, I was working from home the past several years,” Odman said. “It gets lonely, you know?”. She decided to act by opening Kilnfolk...
Garage explodes in Vancouver house fire
A Vancouver home has been leveled from a fire that officials say may have stemmed from an explosion in the garage.
