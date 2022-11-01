Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Veuve Clicquot's 'Solaire Culture' Exhibition to a Play-Doh Pop-Up and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition (Beverly Hills): Solaire Culture, the first ever global traveling exhibition from Veuve...
animalfair.com
Furtastic Photo! Happy Dog Playing In The Fall Leaves!
Thank you Caryl from Los Angeles for sending this photo! You will receive a signed copy of Wendy Diamond’s best selling book It’s a Dog’s World: The Savvy Guide to Four-Legged Living. (Random House) for making us smile! If anyone has a furtastic photo please submit to...
younghollywood.com
6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!
( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
highlandernews.org
‘Camping Culture’ needs to end and Harry Styles fans are at partial fault
Harry Styles, pop star from across the pond, is making a pit stop for ten days in Los Angeles, which has made the Kia Forum a central hub for fans. The consecutive nights of this tour have gathered a crowd excited to get the opportunity to see Styles with front-row seats. Yet, the view comes with a cost.
thedowneypatriot.com
Sarah Sarofeem crowned Miss Downey 2023
DOWNEY – Sarah Sarofeem was crowned Miss Downey 2023 at the Downey Rose Float Association’s 66th annual Miss Downey Pageant on Saturday, October 22 at the Downey Theatre. Her court includes Deborah De La Torre, Alexandra Martinez, Kimberly Nava and Ruth Palmquist. Jessica Frometa was crowned Miss Teen...
luxury-houses.net
A Brand New Los Angeles Home with Sophisticated East Coast Style and Modern California Flair Hits The Market for $13.7 Million
430 S Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 430 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California is a masterpiece of both design and function on a rare half-acre lot blending sophisticated East Coast style and modern California flair. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 430 S Bundy Drive, please contact F. Ron Smith (Phone: 310-500-3931) & David Berg (Phone: 310-500-3931) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10
It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
48hills.org
French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)
After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval canceled for 3rd year, but other celebrations still expected
West Hollywood's famed Halloween Carnaval will not be happening for the third consecutive year but officials are promoting the city as "the place to be for Halloween."
Food Beast
Langer's Offers MASSIVE One-Pound Pastrami Sandwich for Godzilla Day
November 3rd celebrates the 68th anniversary of Godzilla, the iconic movie monster that stomped its way into our hearts for generations. Los Angeles' legendary Langer's Delicatessen is offering up monstrous combo that would give even the movie kaiju the meat sweats. In celebration of Godzilla Day, Langer's has created a...
theeastsiderla.com
Eagle Rock's Tiny Home Village: A challenging mission, some mixed reactions
Eagle Rock -- A Tiny Home Village has been taking people off the street since the temporary homeless shelter opened in April. The reaction from neighbors, however, has been mixed. In a Figueroa Street parking lot, 48 white, prefab cabins - equipped with beds, microwaves, A/C and heaters -- stand...
Aaron Paul, Wife, File Name Change Petition for Themselves, Son
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul and his wife filed court papers Wednesday to legally change their names, as well as that of their nearly 8-month-old son. The 43-year-old actor's real name is Aaron Paul Sturtevant and he wants to formally be known by his stage name, Aaron Paul, according to the petition submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court petition but still awaiting official filing. His 36-year-old spouse's actual name is Lauren Corrine Sturtevant and she desires to be legally known as Lauren Corrine Paul.
Coroner confirms cause of death for Master P’s daughter, Tytyana Miller
LOS ANGELES — In a report released Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed that Tytyana Miller, daughter of legendary rapper and entertainment mogul Master P, died of an accidental drug overdose. As per the coroner’s report, Miller died from fentanyl intoxication on May 27 at...
Don't Miss Descanso Gardens Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light
Descanso Gardens Announces the 2022 Dates for Their Popular Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light. A must see this holiday season. Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens November 20, 2022—January 8, 2023.
How to survive a crowd crush: Anaheim FD deputy chief shares expert tips to know during crowd surge
We've seen deadly crowd surges happen at soccer games, concerts and other large events like the Halloween festival in South Korea. So how do you survive a crowd surge? Anaheim Fire Department's deputy chief shared expert advice you should know.
travellemming.com
19 Best Coffee Shops in Los Angeles (in 2022)
Coffee fanatics, listen up – there are some excellent coffee shops in Los Angeles. I mean, exploring Los Angeles is a constant go go go. You’re going to want to keep your energy high with a premium cup of coffee from one of LA’s most popular coffee shops.
18-year-old man goes missing in Sawtelle area of Los Angeles
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 18-year-old man who was last seen in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. Andrew Jason Wright was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Federal Avenue, near Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove
The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
disneydining.com
Guest with No Ticket Smuggles Child into Magic Kingdom, Assaults Two Cast Member
A man who recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort simply did not think the rules inside the parks applied to him or his child, and his actions have cost him criminal charges and a court date. According to Orange County Court records, 38-year-old Baica Crisan was arrested at Magic...
UncoverLA
