Colorado football: JT Shrout still settling in, developing as Buffs’ starter at QB

Since graduating from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., in 2018, JT Shrout has been through a lot. Shrout, 23, spent three seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Colorado in 2021. He endured a season-ending knee injury a year ago and a coaching change this year. He’s also had five different offensive coordinators and four different quarterback coaches.
Burke: Dear CSU football fans: Stop leaving games at halftime

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colorado State University football is very important in Fort Collins. Ad. Every weekend throughout the season, if our beloved Rams are...
Women’s basketball: Frontcourt duo dominates in Buffs’ exhibition win

An undersized Division II opponent in an exhibition game certainly wasn’t the most difficult task for Colorado’s new-look frontcourt. Nevertheless, on Tuesday night Aaronette Vonleh and Quay Miller offered a glimpse into what they could be together for the CU women’s basketball team this season. Vonleh scored...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Seriously: CSU announces new university president after tireless searching

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. Starting the 2022 fall semester without a university president...
ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters

Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall

Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
Former Gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews in 1984, the office of district attorney Michael Rourke said. A judge then sentenced him to life prison with the possibility of parole, the Greeley Tribune reported. ...
Cold and snow heading for Colorado

A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night.   Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy. 
A Beautifully Designed Home with An Expansive Open Living Space, Sparkling Chandeliers and Dramatic Floating Staircase Asks $5 Million in Denver, Colorado

The Home in Denver, a refined modern luxury estate with many upgrades have been added inside and out including sparkling chandeliers, floating staircase and many other architectural details is now available for sale. This home located at 2464 S Adams Street, Denver, Colorado offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brody Stinson (Phone: 720-989-5895) at Compass – Denver for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Denver.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
