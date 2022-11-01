Read full article on original website
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Arapahoe Sheriff beats the odds to recover stolen catalytic convertersHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
buffzone.com
Colorado football: JT Shrout still settling in, developing as Buffs’ starter at QB
Since graduating from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., in 2018, JT Shrout has been through a lot. Shrout, 23, spent three seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Colorado in 2021. He endured a season-ending knee injury a year ago and a coaching change this year. He’s also had five different offensive coordinators and four different quarterback coaches.
buffzone.com
Colorado football: Buffs preparing to face one of nation’s best in Oregon QB Bo Nix
Last Saturday, the Colorado defense made Arizona State’s Trenton Bourguet look like a Heisman Trophy candidate. This Saturday, the Buffaloes need to figure out how to stop an actual Heisman Trophy candidate. CU (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12) has a lot of challenges in trying to knock off No. 8 Oregon...
buffzone.com
Jaylyn Sherrod, Kindyll Wetta a dynamic backcourt duo for Colorado women’s basketball
Jaylyn Sherrod is the point guard and one of the unquestioned leaders of the Colorado women’s basketball team. Kindyll Wetta already is one of the top backcourt defenders in the Pac-12 Conference and a player the Buffaloes are counting on for continued growth, even as she frequently spells Sherrod at the point.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Burke: Dear CSU football fans: Stop leaving games at halftime
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colorado State University football is very important in Fort Collins. Ad. Every weekend throughout the season, if our beloved Rams are...
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: Frontcourt duo dominates in Buffs’ exhibition win
An undersized Division II opponent in an exhibition game certainly wasn’t the most difficult task for Colorado’s new-look frontcourt. Nevertheless, on Tuesday night Aaronette Vonleh and Quay Miller offered a glimpse into what they could be together for the CU women’s basketball team this season. Vonleh scored...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cpr.org
Meet the queer hair community fueling the mullet’s return to Colorado
Inside a small bungalow just off the north end of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Ezra Burns sits in the chair where she gives her clients haircuts. The chair stands out from the others in the room thanks to a luxurious fur throw draped over its back. “My clientele...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: CSU announces new university president after tireless searching
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. Starting the 2022 fall semester without a university president...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
After 50 Years of Serving Fort Collins, Outpost Sunsport Owners Take High Jump to Retirement
New owners assure no changes will take place with ownership transition. 50 years is a long time to do anything but especially run a successful business. That’s why Randy and Nancy Morgan, owners of Outpost Sunsport, have decided to retire. “We’ve done this for a very long time and...
coloradopolitics.com
ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters
Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
Man falls 80 to 100 feet while free solo climbing in Colorado, lands on ledge
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old male was free soloing the Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado when he fell approximately 80 to 100 feet, hitting numerous rocks during the fall and sustaining injuries to his entire body. Unable to move after the fall, he required rescue at a location on a ledge approximately 200 feet up on the formation.
Former Gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews in 1984, the office of district attorney Michael Rourke said. A judge then sentenced him to life prison with the possibility of parole, the Greeley Tribune reported. ...
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
luxury-houses.net
A Beautifully Designed Home with An Expansive Open Living Space, Sparkling Chandeliers and Dramatic Floating Staircase Asks $5 Million in Denver, Colorado
The Home in Denver, a refined modern luxury estate with many upgrades have been added inside and out including sparkling chandeliers, floating staircase and many other architectural details is now available for sale. This home located at 2464 S Adams Street, Denver, Colorado offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brody Stinson (Phone: 720-989-5895) at Compass – Denver for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Denver.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
du.edu
Battle For The Ballot Box: How Tina Peters' Allegeded Crimes Changed the Election Security Discussion
RadioEd is a biweekly podcast created by the DU Newsroom that taps into the University of Denver’s deep pool of bright brains to explore new takes on today’s top stories. See below for a transcript of this episode. Former County Clerk Tina Peters, who oversaw elections in rural...
