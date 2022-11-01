ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'One to monitor' for Duke on recruiting trail

Duke basketball recruiters have already been to St. Thomas More School (Conn.) once in the past few months to see Tyler Betsey. And according to a tweet on Wednesday night from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, the Blue Devils will be there again on Thursday to check in on the 6-foot-8, 185-pound ...
NC State’s Terquavion Smith is CBSSports’ #23 Overall Player in 2022-23

CBSSports’ released their Top-100 Men’s College Basketball Players yesterday heading into the 2022-23 season, and NC State Sophomore Shooting Guard Terquavion Smith came in at #23. 23. Terquavion Smith | NC State. Smith had a stellar freshman year that flew under the radar, had an excellent pre-draft process...
Blue Devils to be without top freshman in opener

Duke basketball freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II were out of commission for the team's 82-45 home exhibition win over Fayetteville State on Wednesday night. And both may miss the regular-season opener against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ET Monday while recovering from their injuries. By the ...
How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight

For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
On The Beat: UNC's Depth To Be Tested at Virginia

With North Carolina standing 7-1, a trip to Charlottesville awaits Mack Brown’s team. Going to Virginia has not been kind for Brown in the past, but his 2022 team has its sights set on bigger prizes that are only available if the Heels handle business Saturday afternoon. Inside Carolina beat writers Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to discuss the latest news coming from the Kenan Football Center and also discuss the Tar Heel basketball season that opens next Monday night against UNC-Wilmington.
Duke basketball: Concerning signs to watch for during exhibition

The Duke basketball team unofficially begins its season in Durham on Wednesday. Finally there will be basketball inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night in which the Duke basketball program is playing an actual opponent. The Blue Devils host Fayetteville State after competing against each other in the Blue vs....
NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
