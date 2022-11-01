Read full article on original website
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Massive BBQ event this weekend at AT&T Stadium -- with the exception of three little pardoned pigs
ARLINGTON, Texas — Smoke will fill the Arlington skies this weekend as 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs grill their way to delicious perfection outside AT&T Stadium. But, with the Arlington mayor presiding in a pre-BBQ ceremony, three little pardoned pigs officially escaped the smoker. Dallas...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
This North Texas restaurant is your go-to spot for some great game-day food
Game days for your favorite team are exciting. But prepping to host your squad on game day brings a world of emotions.
The Community News
Bearcats making final preparations for playoffs
The Aledo Bearcats were finishing the regular season at press time, hosting the Brewer Bears. The Bearcats (7-2 overall, 7-0 in District 3-5A Division I) had already secured the league championship, while the Bears (2-7, 2-5) will start focusing on next season this weekend. So, while on paper the game...
CW33 NewsFix
High School Football Showdown on CW33: Hurst L.D. Bell vs. Euless Trinity
With the last games of the regular season upon us, teams are playing to decide seeding while others are in a win-or-go-home scenario. This week, the Thursday highlighted game on CW33 will feature just that: two teams vying for a playoff spot. A strong Hurst L.D. Bell squad is taking...
Springtown, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Springtown. The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.
chainstoreage.com
Trademark will play ball with Arlington, Texas, on a mixed-use redevelopment
The Trademark Property Company has acquired the half-million-sq.-ft. Lincoln Square Shopping Center in the town where the Texas Rangers play and will turn it into a mixed-use development. The City of Arlington has entered into a 30-year public-private partnership with Trademark that requires an investment of at least $150 million...
Dallas Wings to hire Los Angeles Sparks assistant as new head coach, reports say
DALLAS — It looks like the Dallas Wings has found its next head coach. Sources told ESPN Tuesday, that the organization plans to hire Los Angeles Sparks assistant coach Latricia Trammell. Trammell has been an assistant in the WNBA since 2017 and was previously up for the Wings’ top...
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
AP Interview: Tennis tour CEO still wants Peng Shuai inquiry
FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — The man in charge of women’s professional tennis, Steve Simon, has been sitting close enough to the action at the season-ending WTA Finals this week — from a seat in front of the front row, as courtside as can be — that a player easily could wander over for a mid-match chat.
What in the world is 'Keller Shake?' Inside the district-wide competition to boost kids' confidence
KELLER, Texas — Meet a Keller ISD elementary school student, and there's a good chance you'll get a very firm handshake. On Thursday, third and fourth graders competed in the "Keller Shake" semifinals, a district-wide contest in which students are scored by their ability to shake someone's hand, look them in the eye and confidently carry on a conversation.
WFAA
These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WFAA
