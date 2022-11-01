Another week and another non-transcript. The good news is that I think that head coach Joey McGuire is being as clear as he can be regarding the quarterback and said that Behren Morton would take first team reps. I think it goes against his nature to name a starter for whatever reason. Regardless, I’m good with McGuire saying that Morton would walk out with the first team today. McGuire also discussed how there’s going to be competition at both tackle spots and giving up six sacks was not acceptable.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO