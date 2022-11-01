ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

TCU a victim of 'brand bias' in first College Football Playoff rankings, Joel Klatt argues

TCU football was No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 college football season, making the Horned Frogs the only unbeaten team to trail a one-loss team (No. 6 Alabama) in the rankings. College football analyst Joel Klatt argues TCU was nothing more than a victim of "brand bias," stating TCU would have cracked the top four if it were a flagship program comparable to the likes of fellow Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas.
CBS Sports

TCU is forcing college football to see past big-name brands as Sonny Dykes' squad rolls through Big 12

TCU has an image problem. Sonny Dykes should know. It wasn't until recently the TCU coach was recognized at a local Starbucks while fetching coffee for himself and his wife. "I told her, 'Well, it's the very first time everybody in the place kind of knew who I was,'" Dykes recalled in a conversation with CBS Sports. "I was a little disappointed."
WFAA

TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football Notebook: Joey McGuire Discusses TCU

Another week and another non-transcript. The good news is that I think that head coach Joey McGuire is being as clear as he can be regarding the quarterback and said that Behren Morton would take first team reps. I think it goes against his nature to name a starter for whatever reason. Regardless, I’m good with McGuire saying that Morton would walk out with the first team today. McGuire also discussed how there’s going to be competition at both tackle spots and giving up six sacks was not acceptable.
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
The Community News

Bearcats making final preparations for playoffs

The Aledo Bearcats were finishing the regular season at press time, hosting the Brewer Bears. The Bearcats (7-2 overall, 7-0 in District 3-5A Division I) had already secured the league championship, while the Bears (2-7, 2-5) will start focusing on next season this weekend. So, while on paper the game...
chainstoreage.com

Trademark will play ball with Arlington, Texas, on a mixed-use redevelopment

The Trademark Property Company has acquired the half-million-sq.-ft. Lincoln Square Shopping Center in the town where the Texas Rangers play and will turn it into a mixed-use development. The City of Arlington has entered into a 30-year public-private partnership with Trademark that requires an investment of at least $150 million...
Classic Rock 96.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
WFAA

AP Interview: Tennis tour CEO still wants Peng Shuai inquiry

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — The man in charge of women’s professional tennis, Steve Simon, has been sitting close enough to the action at the season-ending WTA Finals this week — from a seat in front of the front row, as courtside as can be — that a player easily could wander over for a mid-match chat.
WFAA

What in the world is 'Keller Shake?' Inside the district-wide competition to boost kids' confidence

KELLER, Texas — Meet a Keller ISD elementary school student, and there's a good chance you'll get a very firm handshake. On Thursday, third and fourth graders competed in the "Keller Shake" semifinals, a district-wide contest in which students are scored by their ability to shake someone's hand, look them in the eye and confidently carry on a conversation.
WFAA

These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
