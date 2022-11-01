Read full article on original website
WITN
Three charged after New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been charged in a shooting, while New Bern police arrested two others on drug charges that came as a result of his arrest. Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Watson Avenue. An officer on patrol...
WITN
Goldsboro man wanted for murder in September shooting arrested
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man has been charged with murder nearly two months after another man died in a shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says 32-year-old Shadell Barksdale has been charged with an open count of murder and a misdemeanor probation violation. Police say on Sept. 8th at...
cbs17
Goldsboro man charged with murder 2 months after fatal shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Goldsboro man has been arrested on a murder charge nearly two months after another man was shot to death. The city’s police department says Shadell Barksdale, 32, was arrested Thursday on an open count of murder in addition to a misdemeanor probation violation.
Three arrested after shots fired in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three New Bern men were arrested Wednesday after shots were fired in the area of Watson Avenue. At 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, a New Bern police officer on patrol heard shots fired in the Watson Avenue area. The officer then saw a vehicle leaving the area at a “high rate of […]
Case closed in deadly Jacksonville high school stabbing, teen accused will not be charged as an adult
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at a North Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome. Saddique Melvin was killed and another student was sent to the hospital in the Sept. 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. A...
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating a shooting that took place last night. Police say they responded to a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Randall Lane last night. They then located Montario Brewington suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
WITN
Case closed in Jacksonville deadly stabbing at high school, records sealed
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at an Eastern Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome. Saddique Melvin was killed, while another student was sent to the hospital with injuries in the September 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville.
Child’s death in Rocky Mount ruled homicide, boyfriend facing charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The death of a 15-month-old boy in Rocky Mount has now been classified as a homicide with the mother’s boyfriend charged with murder and child abuse. Isaiah Miller, 19, was arrested by Rocky Mount police and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse on Wednesday. The charges came after […]
WITN
Craven County woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman is behind bars because deputies say she abused an autistic adult she was meant to care for multiple times. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Patricia Howard was charged on Wednesday with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured after being shot, according to Goldsboro police. This happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Randall Lane. Police said the victim was located in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue, and he was being driven in a personal vehicle, but stopped to call for help.
WRAL
Police: Goldsboro man wanted for murder since September arrested with help from US Marshals
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A Goldsboro man who was wanted for murder since September was arrested by officers on Thursday. Police took Shadell Issiah Barksdale, 32, was taken into custody at the 600 block of South Claiborne Street. According to Google Maps, this is a residential area off East Elm Street.
cbs17
15-month-old boy’s death now ruled a homicide in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-month-old boy who died in Rocky Mount in late October has now had his death ruled a homicide after his mother’s boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder and child abuse, the Rocky Mount Police Department said late Wednesday night. The boy’s...
Washington man charged with forcible rape
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree forcible rape in an incident that happened on Oct. 30. Matthew Keyes, 52, turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He received a $50,000 secured bond, […]
cbs17
Clayton mom struck in Halloween hit-and-run; driver gets DWI charge
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two out trick-or-treating with her kids Halloween night was hit by a DWI driver in an SUV that fled the scene and was captured later with above-legal alcohol levels, according to Clayton police. Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her...
Suspect in 2018 robbery arrested after DNA evidence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in a 2018 robbery has been arrested after DNA evidence was collected in the case. Izarion Shiquan Blango, 21, of Greenville, was arrested on Oct. 26 by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the following charges: Breaking or entering Safecracking Larceny of firearm Attempt to obtain property by false […]
jocoreport.com
Police Seek Public Help In Murder Investigation
SELMA – Selma Police are asking for assistance from the public in a homicide investigation. Around 2:08am, Sunday, October 16th, officers were dispatched to a parking lot adjacent to The Diamond District Lounge at 1688 S. Pollock Street (US 301). Officers located two people at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
North Carolina dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say
On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping.
15 years in prison for eastern NC drug trafficker arrested with heroin, crack, loaded gun, feds say
He pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
