Kinston, NC

WITN

Three charged after New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been charged in a shooting, while New Bern police arrested two others on drug charges that came as a result of his arrest. Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Watson Avenue. An officer on patrol...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man wanted for murder in September shooting arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man has been charged with murder nearly two months after another man died in a shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says 32-year-old Shadell Barksdale has been charged with an open count of murder and a misdemeanor probation violation. Police say on Sept. 8th at...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Three arrested after shots fired in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three New Bern men were arrested Wednesday after shots were fired in the area of Watson Avenue. At 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, a New Bern police officer on patrol heard shots fired in the Watson Avenue area. The officer then saw a vehicle leaving the area at a “high rate of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Goldsboro Police investigating shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating a shooting that took place last night. Police say they responded to a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Randall Lane last night. They then located Montario Brewington suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Child’s death in Rocky Mount ruled homicide, boyfriend facing charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The death of a 15-month-old boy in Rocky Mount has now been classified as a homicide with the mother’s boyfriend charged with murder and child abuse. Isaiah Miller, 19, was arrested by Rocky Mount police and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse on Wednesday. The charges came after […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Craven County woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman is behind bars because deputies say she abused an autistic adult she was meant to care for multiple times. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Patricia Howard was charged on Wednesday with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured after being shot, according to Goldsboro police. This happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Randall Lane. Police said the victim was located in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue, and he was being driven in a personal vehicle, but stopped to call for help.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Washington man charged with forcible rape

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree forcible rape in an incident that happened on Oct. 30. Matthew Keyes, 52, turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He received a $50,000 secured bond, […]
WASHINGTON, NC
cbs17

Clayton mom struck in Halloween hit-and-run; driver gets DWI charge

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two out trick-or-treating with her kids Halloween night was hit by a DWI driver in an SUV that fled the scene and was captured later with above-legal alcohol levels, according to Clayton police. Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her...
CLAYTON, NC
WNCT

Suspect in 2018 robbery arrested after DNA evidence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in a 2018 robbery has been arrested after DNA evidence was collected in the case. Izarion Shiquan Blango, 21, of Greenville, was arrested on Oct. 26 by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the following charges: Breaking or entering Safecracking Larceny of firearm Attempt to obtain property by false […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Seek Public Help In Murder Investigation

SELMA – Selma Police are asking for assistance from the public in a homicide investigation. Around 2:08am, Sunday, October 16th, officers were dispatched to a parking lot adjacent to The Diamond District Lounge at 1688 S. Pollock Street (US 301). Officers located two people at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
SELMA, NC
WNCT

Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
KINSTON, NC

