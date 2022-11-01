Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
‘Everyone has to do better.’ Gov. Newsom holds state homelessness funding hostage
Sending a sharp rebuke to cities and counties he says are not setting sufficiently ambitious goals to reduce homelessness, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday said he’ll hold $1 billion in state funding hostage until local jurisdictions do better. As part of a wide-ranging effort to hold local officials more...
Paradise Post
Schools scramble to find teachers as California expands transitional kindergarten
Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $2.7 billion initiative to expand transitional kindergarten to all 4-year-olds. The state gave school districts only 13 months to prepare for the first wave of the expansion, which began this school year. That’s not much time, especially during a pandemic and in the...
