WRAL

Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation

DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
DURHAM, NC
WSPA 7News

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
WRAL

Expert weighs in on Fayetteville police body camera video

WRAL News spoke with former Raleigh Police Officer Lee Turner, who now practices law. His take is the first two responding officers, and Dunlap, could have behaved differently. WRAL News spoke with former Raleigh Police Officer Lee Turner, who now practices law. His take is the first two responding officers,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students

The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian trail opening as part of ‘Complete 540’ project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Contractors have built a...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wake County recruits record number of diverse firefighters

Wake County put $2 million into a recruitment campaign to reach a more diverse pool of candidates. Wake County put $2 million into a recruitment campaign to reach a more diverse pool of candidates. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
nccu.edu

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves to Visit North Carolina Central University

On Thurs., Nov. 3, Deputy Secretary Don Graves will travel to Durham, N.C., to celebrate North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) nearly $3 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Connecting Minority Communities Program. This program, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet For All initiative, will support NCCU’s Digital Equity Leadership Program’s efforts to address broadband access and equity both at the university and in surrounding anchor communities.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Home under renovation burns in Durham fire, neighbors evacuate

DURHAM, N.C. — A home under renovation was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire. Around 3:30 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to a single-story home in the 1100 block of Eva Street. It took 38 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was inside the home,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC

