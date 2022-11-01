JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO