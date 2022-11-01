Read full article on original website
Related
5newsonline.com
Fiancé of missing pregnant woman in Benton Co. pleads for her safe return
"To whoever has her, please let her go. We don't have much, all we have is our family, it's all we got, we just want her home."
5newsonline.com
Pregnant Arkansas woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Ashley Bush, a mother of three—soon to be four— was last seen on Monday, Oct. 31. in Benton County with a woman who introduced herself as Lucy.
Sheriff seeks tips to locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s office are seeking an individual regarding active warrants in the county. Monte C. Lucas, 22, “known to frequent the Cassville/Exeter area,” state BCSO. Monte C. Lucas, 22, courtesy Barry Co. Sheriff. He was jailed summer of 2022 for FTA on the charges. August 5 he was released OR-BOND (On Own Recog.) with...
KHBS
Benton County investigators expand search for missing woman
MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville. A white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair was driving the truck.
KHBS
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
Two women killed in Benton County crash
Two women were killed in a car crash Tuesday on Interstate 49 northbound.
FBI now helping in search for missing pregnant woman in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A 33-year-old Benton County woman who is 31 weeks pregnant has now been missing for longer than 48 hours after she was last seen with a woman she met online who she thought would help her get a job. Ashley Bush, a mother of...
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
Double Murder victims identified; Suspect dies from self-inflicted GSW
UPDATE 5:14 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022: Joplin Police say autopsies for the victims confirmed both died from gunshot wounds. UPDATE 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022: The suspect in this case has succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. He is identified as David L. Rush, 34 years of age, of Wyandotte, OK. JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Monday...
KHBS
Benton County deputies search for stolen vehicle suspect in the Gentry area
GENTRY, Ark. — Benton County deputies and Gentry police are looking for a suspect who they say stole a vehicle in Oklahoma. Benton County officials say they attempted a traffic stop in Gentry on the stolen vehicle, but the suspect wrecked the vehicle and fled on foot. They identified...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Human remains discovered near a popular Arkansas hiking trail believed to be person missing since 2021
Bella Vista, Arkansas – Authorities discovered human remains in the woods in Bella Vista, city of Bella Vista spokesperson, Cassi Lapp, said. It was said that a human skull was discovered around 1.5 miles away from the Buckingham Trailhead at the Back 40 Trails, while additional human remains were found nearby, around 200 yards from the location where the skull was discovered.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Evening accident claims life
At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, two vehicles collided head on in Benton County on Hwy. 641 near James Walker Road, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. This evening accident claimed the life of Jonathan Hugh Long II, age 30, of Camden. Long was driving a...
5newsonline.com
Rogers parents charged in the death of their 2-month-old son
Officials say Emily and Vincent Heyns stayed up all night watching movies after smoking weed. Their 2-month-old was found unresponsive hours later.
5newsonline.com
Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigating goats killed on Uniontown farm
Three goats were shot and killed at a Crawford County farm and another is still missing. The farm is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Benton County deputy arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge
Little Rock, Arkansas – A deputy from Benton County was taken into custody on Sunday in Bentonville on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a spokesperson for the Bentonville Police Department. According to the information released, the 34-year-old deputy, Derek Lee Stamps, was arrested on a charge of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
KTUL
52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
koamnewsnow.com
Grove man in critical condition passes away due to injuries sustained in crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man in critical condition passed away due to injuries sustained in a major crash. Deputies say the collision occured on October 15 on S 4220 Road just 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Inola, OK. According to...
Human remains found in Bella Vista believed to belong to missing man
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Human remains were found in a wooded area of Bella Vista on Sunday, Oct. 30, a spokesperson with the city said in a statement released on Monday. Officials say while police are working to identify the remains, it is believed to be a 46-year-old man named Matthew Loftin who has been missing since Sept. 2021.
Comments / 0