Manhattan, KS

Kansas State football's quarterback situation remains fluid ahead of Texas game

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
MANHATTAN — Chris Klieman is taking a wait-and-see approach.

That was his posture last week when assessing Kansas State's fluid quarterback situation, and it remained so during his regular Tuesday news conference. The question on everyone's mind remains whether starter Adrian Martinez will be ready to go for Saturday's 6 p.m. home game against Texas.

"We'll find out as the week goes," Klieman said. "I don't have that answer now. I know that Adrian's closer."

Martinez, the super-senior transfer from Nebraska, played just one series two weeks ago in K-State's 38-28 loss at TCU before leaving with an unspecified leg injury. He warmed up with the first-team offense ahead of last Saturday's game against Oklahoma State, but was a late scratch.

Another variable in the decision of whether or not to push for Martinez to return in a game with serious Big 12 Conference implications is the play the past two weeks of backup Will Howard. Howard, who struggled in relief of Skyler Thompson as a true freshman and sophomore the previous two years, has been lights-out in Martinez's place.

Howard was named Big 12 offensive player of the week after throwing for a career-high 296 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 48-0 rout of then-No. 9 Oklahoma State. But Howard also was on track for a redshirt year and now has only two more games at his disposal in order to preserve it.

"We've still got to play that out, based on Adrian's health, based on Will's health," Kleiman said. "It does (factor in), but it's easy to say, 'Hey, we're going to shelve you,' and then maybe something happens to Adrian or Jake (Rubley, the third-string quarterback) and you've got to pull it, or Adrian's healthy and you can hold him."

Martinez started each of the first seven games and led the Wildcats to a 5-1 start before leaving the TCU game early on. Howard, who had yet to appear this season, led K-State to touchdowns on his first four possessions before the offense fizzled and the Horned Frogs rallied from a 17-point deficit to pull it out.

Howard acknowledged Tuesday that his redshirt remains on the table, but indicated that it was not a deal-breaker.

"That's definitely a consideration," Howard said. "Things that coach (Klieman) and (offensive coordinator Collin) Klein and I have talked about.

"That's something that we still need to talk about and something we're still kind of deciding on. But obviously the mission is the mission, focusing on winning and going as far as we can this year."

Injuries to Thompson each of the past two years prevented Howard from redshirting, and the hope was for him to sit out this season with Martinez, a one-year graduate transfer from Nebraska, leading the team. It remains a possibility if Martinez is able to go the distance in three of the five remaining games — four in the regular season, plus a bowl.

"I've got to visit with Will about that," Klieman said. "I know how Will feels for now, but I want to make sure he understands the future, too. But right now he's the healthiest guy we have back there of the two, and so that's why he knows he's got to stay a viable candidate."

Daniel Green also on the mend

Martinez wasn't the only key starter to miss the Oklahoma State game. Middle linebacker Daniel Green, who exited in the first half at TCU, was not ready to go against the Cowboys.

"Adrian and Daniel are the two major ones that missed (the Oklahoma State game), and I know that Daniel Green's closer," Klieman said. "And so nobody that played in the game on Saturday did we lose, and we're hopeful to have more guys back."

Klieman said he appreciated the fact that while they did their best to get ready, both Martinez and Green were honest with the coaches.

"(Martinez) said he wasn't 100%. He said he'd go, but he wasn't 100% and that answered my question for me," Klieman said.

The same was true with Green.

"Daniel Green was trying to play. He went through warmups in the weight room and tried to do some stuff, trying to give 15 plays for Nick Allen so that Nick could get a rest," Klieman said. "And the only concern Daniel Green had was, I don't want to hurt my team if I can't play to my capabilities for 15 plays, and after the warmups he knew he couldn't and all he said, 'All I'll do is hurt the team.'

"That's the sign of a pretty healthy locker room, of guys that care about each other, that want to make sure the team is successful over themselves."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

