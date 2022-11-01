ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Hayley Williams & Phoebe Bridgers React To Taylor Swift's Tour Announcement

By Katrina Nattress
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is heading on tour next year , and she's bringing some alt-leaning acts along with her. When she made her Eras Tour announcement on Tuesday (November 1), the pop star also revealed who would be playing support, and that impressive list includes Paramore , beabadoobee , Phoebe Bridgers , girl in red , MUNA , Gayle , Gracie Abrams and OWENN .

Bridgers and Hayley Williams both had great reactions to the news . The Paramore singer shared a photo on Instagram of her and Swift grinning, looking at a phone during an awards show with the caption "So it’s called Tayley and there’s a whole blog about us," which refers to a Tumblr dedicated to the theory that the two women are in love . Bridgers shared a caption-less post of her and Swift embracing while sharing a laugh.

Paramore will be playing the tour's opening date on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and Bridgers plans to accompany her May 6 in Nashville, Philadelphia on May 12 & 13, Foxborough, Massachusetts May 19 & 20, and East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26 & 27.

See both their posts and a full list of tour dates below.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates

March 18: Glendale, Arizona

March 25: Las Vegas, Nevada

April 1: Arlington, Texas

April 2: Arlington, Texas

April 15: Tampa, Florida

April 22: Houston, Texas

April 28: Atlanta, Georgia

April 29: Atlanta, Georgia

May 6: Nashville, Tennessee

May 12: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 19: Foxborough, Massachusetts

May 20: Foxborough, Massachusetts

May 26: East Rutherford, New Jersey

May 27: East Rutherford, New Jersey

June 2: Chicago, Illinois

June 3: Chicago, Illinois

June 10: Detroit, Michigan

June 17: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

June 24: Minneapolis, Minnesota

July 1: Cincinnati, Ohio

July 8: Kansas City, Missouri

July 15: Denver, Colorado

July 22: Seattle, Washington

July 29: Santa Clara, California

August 4: Los Angeles, California

August 5: Los Angeles, California

