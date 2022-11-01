Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Since the College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled this Tuesday evening, Urban Meyer and the rest of the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew revealed their picks for the top four teams in the country. At the moment, Meyer has Ohio State ranked as the No. 1 team in the country....
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
Michigan Fans Are Furious With Initial College Football Playoff Ranking
The first College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 were released Tuesday evening, with Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson rounding out the top four spots. Michigan fans, however, believe the Wolverines deserved a higher spot in the initial rankings, and some even took to twitter to ...
Deion Sanders gets asked about Auburn coaching search, thankful for Jackson State football's exposure
Deion Sanders' name circulates as a potential candidate for Auburn football, following Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Jackson State's head coach is thankful for the exposure. Asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Sanders explained, shining a light on the HBCU's link to the Power Five level.
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
247Sports
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash
Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana
Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six
The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
247Sports
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
Paul Finebaum admonishes 'garbage' apologies from Michigan State officials
During an appearance on Get Up, college football analyst Paul Finebaum reacted to the videos of an apparent attack in the tunnel following the Michigan–Michigan State game. He also called the response from Michigan State officials “garbage.” At the same time, he has praised Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for his response to the situation.
Five-star QB Julian Sayin commits to Alabama over LSU
Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin wasted no time making a college decision, committing to Alabama on Wednesday over LSU and Georgia. The No. 2 signal caller in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is commitment No. 4 for Nick Saban and company, vaulting UA’s class to No. 5 in the nation.
247Sports
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Wolverines RB Blake Corum questions integrity of Spartans players involved
Michigan running back Blake Corum weighed in on the postgame altercation that overshadowed the Wolverines' 29-7 victory over Michigan State last Saturday night. The incident involved players from both teams scuffling in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Shortly after the game, a video surfaced showing Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player. Another clip emerged Sunday with a different angle of the fight. Corum questioning the integrity of the Spartans players involved when speaking with reporters Monday.
247Sports
Auburn coaching candidates: Urban Meyer, Deion Sanders lead Sporting News' top 10 options
Auburn football's firing of Bryan Harsin this week has resulted in a cavalcade of possibilities on whom the Tigers turn to next as the SEC program jumps to the forefront of job openings within the Power Five ranks. Auburn is considered one of the nation's top jobs given its placement in a recruiting hotbed and the resources the Tigers devote to football. After all, they have given their past three coaching hires since Gene Chizik's national championship in 2010 sizable buyouts.
True freshman set to make first start for WVU Football on Saturday
True freshman safety Raleigh Collins will make his first career start on Saturday, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown said on his Thursday night radio show. "He's deserved that right," said Brown, shortly after stating that Collins would get the start on Saturday against Iowa State. Collins made his debut...
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, ongoing talks with Kevin Wilson, Buckeye offense and more
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, his on-going talks with Kevin Wilson, the Buckeyes offense and more.
Observations from Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over Grand Valley State
The last thing the Michigan State fan base needed, on the heels of all that went on in Ann Arbor over the weekend and the ensuing fallout, was an embarrassing loss to a Division II team the first time Tom Izzo’s squad took the court. For a half of Tuesday’s exhibition, things were trending in that dicey direction, with the Lakers holding a five-point lead at halftime.
Preps to Pros: Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss draws comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss drawing comparison to Detroit Lions and former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
247Sports
