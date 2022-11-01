ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash

Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana

Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six

The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'

Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin commits to Alabama over LSU

Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin wasted no time making a college decision, committing to Alabama on Wednesday over LSU and Georgia. The No. 2 signal caller in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is commitment No. 4 for Nick Saban and company, vaulting UA’s class to No. 5 in the nation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Michigan-Michigan State fight: Wolverines RB Blake Corum questions integrity of Spartans players involved

Michigan running back Blake Corum weighed in on the postgame altercation that overshadowed the Wolverines' 29-7 victory over Michigan State last Saturday night. The incident involved players from both teams scuffling in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Shortly after the game, a video surfaced showing Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player. Another clip emerged Sunday with a different angle of the fight. Corum questioning the integrity of the Spartans players involved when speaking with reporters Monday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Auburn coaching candidates: Urban Meyer, Deion Sanders lead Sporting News' top 10 options

Auburn football's firing of Bryan Harsin this week has resulted in a cavalcade of possibilities on whom the Tigers turn to next as the SEC program jumps to the forefront of job openings within the Power Five ranks. Auburn is considered one of the nation's top jobs given its placement in a recruiting hotbed and the resources the Tigers devote to football. After all, they have given their past three coaching hires since Gene Chizik's national championship in 2010 sizable buyouts.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Observations from Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over Grand Valley State

The last thing the Michigan State fan base needed, on the heels of all that went on in Ann Arbor over the weekend and the ensuing fallout, was an embarrassing loss to a Division II team the first time Tom Izzo’s squad took the court. For a half of Tuesday’s exhibition, things were trending in that dicey direction, with the Lakers holding a five-point lead at halftime.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

