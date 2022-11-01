ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts

The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ryan Fitzpatrick News

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to be brutally honest about the current state of the league. He made that clear during an Amazon conference call this week. When talking about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles, Fitzpatrick said it was a "red flag" that he needed his personal quarterback...
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears

The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Lions GM insists he would've traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark

ALLEN PARK, Mich. --  Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade News

The NFL trade deadline has provided some shocking moves today around the league.  Continuing that trend this afternoon was the Miami Dolphins, who sent a collection of picks and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. The move has sparked ...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cornerback William Jackson III allows Steelers to play the coverages they prefer

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, only the New Orleans Saints had played more man coverage than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin’s defense had arrayed its secondary in Cover-0, Cover-1, and 2-Man on 116 opponent attempts this season, per Sports Info Solutions. And in those man coverage situations, they’ve allowed 66 catches for a league-high 1,046 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 92.8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Halloween Video

The Dallas Cowboys have some of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports. So, too, do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. But the legendary cheerleading unit looked a bit different over the weekend. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders went viral on social media for their Halloween-themed outfit on Sunday. Dallas' cheerleaders...
DALLAS, TX

