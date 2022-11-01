ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

First College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Of 2022 Revealed

By Jason Hall
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgBLV_0iv3f45A00
Photo: Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season, which were announced during ESPN 's live broadcast Tuesday (November 1).

The College Football Playoff top-4 seeds also included No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson.

Tennessee -- which has five wins against ranked opponents, the most of any team in the FBS -- tops the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time, with the format having launched in 2014.

The Vols will take on No. 3 Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Week 10, which will likely decide both the top spot in the college football rankings and the SEC East Division winner should both teams win their remaining regular-season games.

  1. Tennessee (SEC)- 8-0
  2. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 8-0
  3. Georgia (SEC)- 8-0
  4. Clemson (ACC)- 8-0
  5. Michigan (Big Ten)- 8-0
  6. Alabama (SEC)- 7-1
  7. TCU (Big 12)- 8-0
  8. Oregon (Pac-12)- 7-1
  9. USC (Pac-12)- 7-1
  10. LSU (SEC)- 6-2
  11. Ole Miss (SEC)- 8-1
  12. UCLA (Pac-12)- 7-1
  13. Kansas State (Big 12)- 6-2
  14. Utah (Pac-12)- 6-2
  15. Penn State (Big Ten)- 6-2
  16. Illinois (Big Ten)- 7-1
  17. North Carolina (ACC)- 7-1
  18. Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 6-2
  19. Tulane (AAC)- 7-1
  20. Syracuse (ACC)- 6-2
  21. Wake Forest (ACC)- 6-2
  22. NC State (ACC)- 6-2
  23. Oregon State (Pac-12)- 6-2
  24. Texas (Big 12)- 6-4
  25. UCF (AAC)- 6-2

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job

Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
On3.com

Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach

Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings

Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Cardinals Have Claimed Former Cowboys Top Draft Pick

The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have claimed former Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers. Hill spent four seasons with the Cowboys after he was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played...
The Spun

Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams

The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey

Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Georgia No. 3 in initial College Football Playoff Rankings

ATHENS — The first College Football Playoff rankings have dropped, adding further debate going into Saturday’s game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Tennessee. The two unbeaten SEC teams sit atop the rankings, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Clemson at No. 4 and Michigan and Alabama as the first two teams out. Unbeaten TCU is at No. 7.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Highest-rated decommits from Oklahoma State in recent classes

Oklahoma State lost its highest-rated commit in the 2023 recruiting class last week when Waco (Tex.) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald reopened his recruitment. The four-star prospect previously committed to the Cowboys in early July, but has since seen a rise in his recruiting stock with more Power Five programs showing an interest in the "freak" athlete. McDonald said he is still considering Oklahoma State as a top option, but Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M are in heavy pursuit.
STILLWATER, OK
iheart.com

Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self

The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
LAWRENCE, KS
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

Omaha, NE
2K+
Followers
567
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.

 https://thekat.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy