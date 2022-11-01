ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, Hageman endorse opposing Michigan rep. candidates

By By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Following the endorsement by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., of Michigan Democratic candidate U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin last Thursday, Republican U.S. House primary winner Harriet Hageman backed Slotkin’s opponent.

Monday morning, Hageman endorsed Republican U.S. House candidate Tom Barrett, who is vying for the incumbent’s seat in the general election on Nov. 8. Libertarian candidate Leah Dailey is also on the ballot.

Cheney said she was proud to endorse Slotkin, because she had come to know the lawmaker as an honorable public servant in their time together on the Armed Services Committee. She said she knew Slotkin works hard for her constituents, wants what’s best for the country and “is in this for the right reasons.”

“While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress,” Cheney said in the endorsement statement. “I encourage all voters in the 7th District – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – to support her in this election.”

Cheney was to have attended an “Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship” event Tuesday with Slotkin in Michigan.

Republican state Sen. Barrett is approaching the end of his first term in state office. He served in the U.S. Army for both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi freedom, as well as a helicopter pilot in the Michigan Army National Guard.

“What I’ve read about Elissa (is) that she has voted for over $10 trillion in additional spending, she has supported Joe Biden 100% of the time and Nancy Pelosi 98% of the time. It just absolutely sickens me that Liz Cheney would be associated with her in any way whatsoever,” Hageman told reporters at The Detroit News on Monday.

Hageman didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on the endorsement.

- Status of legislation: Failed - Date passed or failed: July 2016 The legislation would have made it illegal for children under the age of 16 to handle assault weapons. It grew out of a tragedy at a shooting range in Arizona when a 9-year-old girl accidentally killed Charles Vacca, her instructor. She lost control of an Uzi when he let her fire it on her own. His three children began a petition and convinced members of Congress to introduce the bill.
ARIZONA STATE
