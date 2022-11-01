ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

U of I students rethink safety after sexual assaults

By Arriana Williams, Marley Capper
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ib94i_0iv3epw500

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at the University of Illinois aren’t just thinking about classes. After two sexual assaults took place over the weekend , they’re rethinking how to stay safe on campus.

Campus Police said sexual assaults are trending down in 2022. But even still, women are refusing to let their guard down

“I like to have somebody with me, and I think that’s important, especially for girls,” said Samantha Barajas.

Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker

“My friends have my location too, that’s a precaution that I take,” said Emma Hill.

“If I have to walk alone, I try to wear brighter colors,” said Aarion Brown. “Like, if I yell for help, people can see me because when it’s dark out here; it’s really dark.”

One assault happened at a fraternity house while the other happened between Sherman and Allen Halls. Both women did not know their offenders. And while two may seem like a lot, Campus police said it’s not.

“It’s not unusual to see two or even three incidents in a short time frame,” UIPD Piblic Information Officer Wade said in a statement. “Ideally, we would see none, of course, but one of the things our Campus Safety Notices are designed to do is offer resources and reporting options so that more students feel inclined to reach out.”

‘Dream come true;’ New restaurant opening in Champaign

Jaya Kolisetty, Executive Director of RACES (Rape Advocacy, Counseling, & Education Services) sayid reported numbers might be the accurate picture of what’s really happening on campus

“It’s estimated about one-in-five when we’re talking about women who will experience an assault while they are a student and that’s heartbreaking,” Kolisetty said.

Since both assaults were near University Housing, we reached out to Chris Axtman-Barker, Associate Director of Housing for Communication and Marketing.

“We acknowledge the seriousness of the incident,” Axtman-Barker said.

He said University Housing is doing its best to protect students.

“We collaborate closely with public safety and patrols near residents’ halls, we have cameras at the entrances and exits of residents’ halls,” Axtman-Barker said.

Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

The dorms are secured with card access and hall staff is trained to help with situations like these.

“If anyone is a victim of course we would tell them to call the police, if it happened in University Housing, we would want to make sure we’re notified,” Axtman-Barker said.

You can also report assaults to the Women’s Resource Center, Title IX office on campus, or R.A.C.E.S located in the Lincoln Square Mall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

U of I Police: Student scammed of $300k by fake police

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department reported on Wednesday that two students were recently scammed by people claiming to be law enforcement and threatening arrest. One of those students paid more than $300,000 to pay off the threat. The $300,000 scam happened on Oct. 20. Officials said the student received a […]
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

U of I student scammed out of $315,000

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after a student was reportedly scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. We're told it happened after the student received a text message on October 20. The scammer claimed to be Chinese police who said that...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Parkland tackles truck driver shortage with free course

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College announces a new class meant to help with the truck driver shortage. The free E-CDL course is for the English language learning community. The course is designed to help non-English speakers learn the language for the road. Parkland’s CDL course requires students to read and write in the English […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I college receives $25 million for new building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business announced on Wednesday that it has received a landmark monetary donation to support the construction of a new building on campus. The $25 million donation, gifted by a currently anonymous donor, will go toward the construction of the South Campus Center for Interdisciplinary […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

“Nervous about walking around”: Students talk recent assaults

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two sexual assaults this weekend on the University of Illinois campus have some students on edge. One happened at a fraternity house in the early morning on Friday. Police didn’t say which one. The other happened around 3 AM on Sunday between Sherman and Allen Halls. Neither one of the victims […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Thief alters Champaign church’s check, stealing $8,000

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Savoy Board of Trustees ask Unit 4 for neighborhood schools

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Savoy Board of Trustees voted unanimously to encourage the Champaign School District to create neighborhood schools Tuesday night. They held a special meeting to hear from concerned families. The district is considering proposals that could uproot many elementary students from their current schools, including Carrie Busey in Savoy. Some people […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Blacksmith skills demonstration in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A blacksmith will demonstrate his skills at the Macon County History Museum on Nov. 6. Scott Davidson, of Prickly Thistle Forge, will showcase a variety of skills. His demonstration will focus on traditional hand forged tools along with some decorative winter items. Davidson will be in the museum’s Prairie Village blacksmith […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Paris Police investigating bomb threat at area business

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paris Police Department has released new information about a bomb threat that a corporate office in town received on Wednesday. Officials said the threat was called into North American Lighting, whose headquarters is located at 2275 South Main Street, at 1:14 p.m. Corporate officials evacuated the building and their manufacturing […]
PARIS, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Savoy asks Unit 4 school district to reinstate neighborhood schools

SAVOY — The Savoy Village Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to recommend the Champaign Unit 4 School District reinstate neighborhood schools. The Savoy Board of Trustees said they were reflecting concerns Savoy parents had brought to them. “I believe what you’re all saying is that you want to promote...
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Decrease in Danville population changes wards

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

U of I Vet Med creates 70 new scholarships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I College of Veterinary Medicine has created 70 new scholarships to ease the financial burden of students. Through the With Illinois fundraising campaign, a total of $60,977,760 was raised for the College of Veterinary Medicine since 2017 when the campaign launched. “On behalf of our entire college, I […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Update: 16-year-old arrested for robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates on the U of I student who was robbed last month. University Police say a 16-year-old is responsible for threatening a student and taking their money. He was arrested on Sunday. The teenager pushed the student and demanded money. The student followed him to an ATM about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury

DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Mattoon officer sustains head injury and broken nose, two arrested

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is reporting that two men from Mattoon are behind bars after breaking an officer’s nose and striking his head. Mattoon Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle E. Hamilton and 31-year-old Timothy J. Cotter, both of Mattoon, on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m.
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police identify construction site hit and run suspect

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police has identified the suspect involved in Tuesday’s hit and run at a construction site. Police said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., 31-year-old Nicolas Azer of Urbana, drove a gray sedan into recently poured wet concrete and hit a construction worker. This happened at a construction zone on South Race […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Paris company HQ evacuated after bomb threat received

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris corporate office was evacuated on Wednesday after a company official said a bomb threat was received. In an email to employees, Chad Thompson, Corporate HR Assistant General Manager of North American Lighting, said the anonymous threat was received around 1 p.m. The decision was then made to evacuate the […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy