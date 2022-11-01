Busload of Books stop at Lincoln school

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Elementary students in Lincoln had a visitor stop by to promote literacy and creativity.

Wife and husband duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr are on a nationwide “Busloads of Books” tour this school year to visit elementary schools and deliver free books. On Tuesday, they visited Northwest Elementary in Lincoln.

Every student at Northwest Elementary comes home with one of two books written by Swanson and illustrated by Behr. Swanson and Berri plan to give away their 25,000 books to students and teachers nationwide.

Fourth grade teacher at Northwest Tammy Dietrich originally applied to the Busload of Books program last year. She said that outside of the school’s library, many Northwest students don’t have books to read, a problem made worse by the pandemic.

“Getting students to read while at home has always been hard since so many families cannot afford to purchase books,” Dietrich wrote in the application essay. “It seems to be harder than ever now.”

Dietrich also wrote that two of Swanson and Behr’s book series, Cookie Chronicles and The Real McCoys are popular enough at the school there’s a waiting list to borrow from the school library.

Northwest Elementary is the only school in Illinois Swanson and Behr are visiting. You can follow their travels on their website .

