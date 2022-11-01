ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidell, IL

Salt Fork to host first playoff game since 2016

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4HjT_0iv3ejsx00

CATLIN (WCIA) — As the second weekend of the IHSA Football Playoffs nears, Salt Fork is prepping to host it’s first playoff game since 2016.

The No. 9 Storm host undefeated No. 1 Ridgeview/Lexington after defeating Red Hill in the first round. After back to back losses, Salt Fork has won five of their last six.

“Any time you’re playing at home it’s a huge advantage,” head coach Joe Hageman said. “I think that’s why you want that opportunity to be at home in the playoffs. Home crowd, you don’t have to travel.”

“Very important, second round at home,” running back Ethan McClain said. “We haven’t done that in a while, everyone’s pretty excited about that.”

“It’ll be really cool,” tight end Garrett Taylor said. “No one on this team has ever done that before, so it’ll be a new experience for everybody.”

Game time is 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illini hoops ready to tip off against Quincy

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a new era for Illinois women’s basketball under new head coach Shauna Green. The Illini play Quincy in an exhibition game Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the State Farm Center. Illinois have had a scrimmage before the exhibition game. Green said offensively the team has picked up a lot of the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Milford-Cissna Park football back in quarterfinals

MILFORD (WCIA) — The Milford-Cissna Park football team is back in the quarterfinals of the 8-man state playoffs, a familiar place for the program through the years, and the fourth-seeded Bearcats are feeling good heading into Saturday’s game against No. 5 Amboy. The Bearcats have been one of the most consistent 8-man programs in the […]
MILFORD, IL
WCIA

Bruhn wins Athlete of the Week

(MONTICELLO) — Mabry Bruhn is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Monticello cross country senior won the class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden individual sectional title over the weekend clocking a time of 16:56.07. It paced the Sages and helped them qualify for state as a team. Bruhn got a PR at the sectional and will […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

8 suspended on Michigan State, Illini ready to defend home field

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Number 16 ranked Illinois is getting ready to take on Michigan State at home this Saturday. Michigan State is coming off a big loss to Michigan, plus has 8 guys suspended after an altercation in the tunnel post game. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said he doesn’t want his team thinking about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Businesses prepare for busy Illini game day weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “The university does well, the athletics and the academics does well, the entire community benefits,” I-Hotel President Sam Santhanam said. Hotels, restuarants, gas stations… They’re all preparing for a busy weekend. Tickets for Saturday’s Illini football game are almost gone. Athletics officials are expecting the biggest crowd at Memorial Stadium they’ve […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

St. Thomas More football looking for revenge against Decatur LSA

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — St. Thomas More football is ready for another shot at Decatur LSA. The eighth-seeded Sabers face the No. 1 Lions, the top-ranked team in the 8-man football playoffs, this Saturday in the quarterfinals. The two teams met back in the season opener in August, with LSA defending its home field in a […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Wisconsin volleyball sweeps the Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball hosts #3 Wisconsin at Huff Hall. The Illini are coming off two wins, looking to get a third in a row. Wisconsin came out hot, winning the first set 25-22. The Badgers then won the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-22. Raina Terry led for the Illini with […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Second half dominance, adjustments key to Illinois football success: “It’s been huge for us”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football leads the country in 10 defensive categories through eight games. A staggering number that shows just how dominant the unit has been this season. ILLINOIS FOOTBALL IN NATIONAL RANKINGS: 1st scoring defense (8.9) 1st total defense (224.5) 1st TDs allowed (6) 1st passing efficiency defense (77.9) 1st interceptions (15) 1st […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season

While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois ranked 16th in first College Football Playoff Poll

WCIA — In the first poll released by the College Football Playoff Committee Illinois comes in ranked 16th, it’s first ever ranking in the CFP. The last time Illinois was up in the rankings, the NCAA still used the computerized BCS system to seed teams ahead of the postseason. It is another milestone checked off […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Underwood praises Clark’s debut: “I was very impressed”

WCIA — One of the most anticipated freshman classes in Illinois basketball history finally made their debut, and they did not disappoint the crowd at State Farm Center Friday night. In the exhibition win over Quincy, Illini freshmen combined for 31 points and 17 rebounds. Ty Rodgers had nine rebounds coming off the bench, but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
WCIA

Warmer weather prompts lawn mowers to stay in use in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Warmer weather in Nov. is keeping some lawn mowers in use. Usually around this time, it’s mostly leaf cleanup. But mowers are saying they expect this landscaping to happen well into the end of the month. One Champaign landscaper mows his lawn every week. “In the spring it grows real fast […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New U of I course gives student athletes NIL knowledge

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new partnership at the U of I will let student-athletes earn a free certificate by learning about their own name, image and likeness. The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and Gies College of Business announced a new NIL online course: Business Skills for Student-Athletes. The course will pair with the DIA’s […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Wintering at Carriage Crossing Senior Living

If you have a loved one who could benefit from a little extra help during the winter months, you may consider looing into wintering at Carriage Crossing Senior Living. • Social Engagement – no less than four activities per day. • NO SHOVELING OF SNOW. • 3 meals a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy