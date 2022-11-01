Richmond neighbors describe living next to accused Pelosi attacker

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As details of the assault against Paul Pelosi unfold, East Bay residents reveal their experiences living next to the man accused of the attack .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Before his arrest on Oct. 28, David DePape, 42, was living in a converted garage on Shasta Street in Richmond . Neighbors and coworkers described him as a quiet, kind man who slowly descended into extremism.

"He was always like a big smiley guy and I honestly thought he was just a really chill dude," Curcu Tung, who lived across the street, told KCBS Radio. She said DePape would help neighbors pull weeds from time to time.

Jin Molnar, who worked construction jobs with DePape, said the 42-year-old seemed to be exceptionally socially isolated. "In terms of real people, outside of screens," he said.

Through screens, DePape — who was at one point liberal nudist activist — reposted discredited conspiracy theories from QAnon. This may have been the motivation for his alleged plot to kidnap and torture House Speaker Nancy Pelosi .

Tung said all of this has made her more afraid. "Not for myself, but probably in terms of the increase of this kind of violence in the future," she explained.

DePape was ordered to be held without bail during his arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender, Adam Lipson, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries on Oct. 28 after a break-in at his Pacific Heights home. Lipson said Pelosi is now on the road to recovery.

According to a court filing, Depape allegedly told police that he was on a "suicide mission" and planned to target other politicians.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram