Richmond, CA

Richmond neighbors describe living next to accused Pelosi attacker

By Matt Bigler
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As details of the assault against Paul Pelosi unfold, East Bay residents reveal their experiences living next to the man accused of the attack .

Before his arrest on Oct. 28, David DePape, 42, was living in a converted garage on Shasta Street in Richmond . Neighbors and coworkers described him as a quiet, kind man who slowly descended into extremism.

"He was always like a big smiley guy and I honestly thought he was just a really chill dude," Curcu Tung, who lived across the street, told KCBS Radio. She said DePape would help neighbors pull weeds from time to time.

Jin Molnar, who worked construction jobs with DePape, said the 42-year-old seemed to be exceptionally socially isolated. "In terms of real people, outside of screens," he said.

Through screens, DePape — who was at one point liberal nudist activist — reposted discredited conspiracy theories from QAnon. This may have been the motivation for his alleged plot to kidnap and torture House Speaker Nancy Pelosi .

Tung said all of this has made her more afraid. "Not for myself, but probably in terms of the increase of this kind of violence in the future," she explained.

DePape was ordered to be held without bail during his arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender, Adam Lipson, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries on Oct. 28 after a break-in at his Pacific Heights home. Lipson said Pelosi is now on the road to recovery.

According to a court filing, Depape allegedly told police that he was on a "suicide mission" and planned to target other politicians.

CBS San Francisco

Frightening Pelosi attack details emerge from San Francisco court documents

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pelosi attack suspect David DePape was on a "suicide mission" to "take them all out," and his list of potential targets included prominent state and federal politicians, their relatives, and a local college professor.The frightening details that led to the violent hammer assault early last Friday morning of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home came to light in the detaining document filed by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.It leaves little doubt of the dangers Pelosi and other politicians face in the current turbulent political landscape.The 2:27 a.m....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries.   One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foodcontessa.com

A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
BENICIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crackdown at SF Safeway following shooting of security guard

SAN FRANCISCO - A change in security at the Safeway in San Francisco's outer Mission is expected soon after a security guard was shot and wounded over the weekend. DeOndre Walker, the guard, was shot Saturday about 6 p.m. when he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested but Walker said he doesn't feel safe working at that store.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 critically hurt in East Oakland strip mall shooting

OAKLAND -- A shooting Wednesday night in Oakland along International Boulevard left two people with critical injuries.The shooting happened at a strip mall at 10319 International Blvd. in East Oakland. At least one car in the strip mall parking lot had multiple bullet holes and there were numerous evidence markers on the ground.Police said three suspects fled in a Honda Accord south on 103rd St. Officers closed 103rd St. between International and Graffian St., along with the strip mall parking lot during the investigation.There was no immediate word from Oakland police on a motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested after grab-and-run leads to $7K in merchandise

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Over $7,000 in merchandise was recovered in the Target shopping center parking lot last night by Pleasant Hill police after a grab-and-run theft, police stated. Two officers were in the parking lot already because of a large number of grab-and-run thefts when they saw one in progress. “After a brief […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect identified in ‘random’ deadly attack at 7-11: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 77-year-old man was killed in an attack at a San Francisco store on Tuesday morning, San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said on Twitter. Initial reports from SFPD had misstated the man’s age. However, a statement the department provided on Wednesday clarified the victim’s age as 77 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder

On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
OAKLAND, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
