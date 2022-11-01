Read full article on original website
Vote Like Your Life Depends On It
2d ago
Lord, take him home and ease the pain and sorrow of all his family and friends. 🙏
Iowa woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a car around 3:35 a.m. Sunday at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp.
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
Nov. 3 police reports
----- Cody Long, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 117 Mateer Drive for assault with bodily injury. Jesus Vargas-Morales, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 30 in the 1800 block of Daisy Lane for public intoxication and interference with official acts. Vargas-Morales was released on Oct. 30 on bond. -----
Storm Lake Man's Probation Revoked in BV County Due to Des Moines Shooting ; Will Serve Additional Prison Time
A Storm Lake man had his probation revoked this week in Buena Vista County District Court due to being involved in a shooting incident in Des Moines last year. In January of 2021, Reath Yak pleaded guilty in BV County to 2nd Degree Theft and two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary. He was placed on probation for three years with the Iowa Department of Corrections. Yak was arrested by Storm Lake Police in October of 2020, as he was wanted on multiple BV County warrants for theft and burglary.
Ankeny Police Traffic Enforcement Unit to Target Three Areas This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Enforcement Unit will be working in three areas of town this week, due to resident complaints of speeding and reckless driving in those areas. The areas of town include:. SW Magazine Road. SW Vera Cruz Lane. SW 11th Street. The...
Victim identified in Grimes crash involving two vehicles
GRIMES, Iowa — Officials have identified the man who was killed in a crash on Northwest 114th Street. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Daniel Frederick, of Madrid, died when he was ejected from the pickup truck he was driving. A Jeep Wrangler was also involved. Both cars...
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
Creston Police Report 2 Arrests
(Creston) A Creston woman faces burglary charges. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Crystal Elaine Conley at her residence on Wednesday morning. Officers transported Conley to the Union County Jail on a charge of 3rd -degree attempted burglary. Authorities released Conley after she posted bond. Creston Police arrested 18-year-old Rowan Davis Pope...
Ankeny teacher seriously injured in bicycle crash defying odds after weeks in a coma
DES MOINES, Iowa — The harrowing journey has provided inspiration. “Just trying to stay hopeful when you are in the middle of a wind storm that you are gonna see a sunny day again,” said Sadie Lage. The recovery process has showed determination. “He’s in there and he’s fighting and I don’t think he’ll stop […]
Multiple motorcycle crashes result in 5 hospitalized in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple motorcycle crashes across Des Moines left two people critically injured and three people seriously injured Saturday night into early Sunday morning. At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle accident near 2nd Ave. and Crocker Street. According to witness reports to police, a vehicle made a sudden, improper lane […]
Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
OSKY PD RESPONDS TO STABBING AT WILLIAM PENN
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that on October 31, 2022, at approximately 12:34am, officers were dispatched to Eltse Hall, William Penn University, in response to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the upper chest/lower neck area. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover.
Two people seriously injured in motorcycle accident on I-235 exit in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a motorcycle collided with a car on the north side of the Interstate 235 and MLK Parkway bridge around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people on the motorcycle were...
Motorcyclist in hospital after crash near Wells Fargo Arena
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash Saturday evening in Des Moines. It happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena around 5:30 p.m. Des Moines police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.
Iowa Truck Driver Arrested for Colorado Murder
John Thoren of Ankeny, Iowa was sleeping in his semi-truck in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, October 28, when he was woken up by loud banging noises on the side of his truck. To Thoren's surprise, a woman whom he claims he didn't know, was hurling rocks...
S Avenue closed between County Road R30 and Iowa Highway 141
An emergency road closure was put into effect Wednesday afternoon on S Avenue in Woodward between 190th Street (County Road R30) and Iowa Highway 141, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department has announced. A water main break necessitated the emergency closure. S Avenue is expected to reopen Thursday, Nov. 3...
KNOXVILLE FIRE DEPT. RESCUES MAN FROM GRAIN BIN
KNOXVILLE, IA — Yesterday morning, Knoxville Rural Fire Department and Knoxville Fire Department were dispatched for a grain bin rescue. Departments used specialized grain bin rescue equipment to extricate the victim from the grain bin in approximately 2.5 hours. The victim was airlifted to a Des Moines area hospital for further evaluation.
