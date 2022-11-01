ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat.

At least one precinct has been affected, which includes the 7th Congressional contest that pits a Black Democratic candidate, Odessa Kelly, against Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green.

Some voters relied on interactive maps from the comptroller's office and the Legislature, only to find later that the secretary of state's office lists them as in the 6th District.

That means an unknown number of voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional race, said Davidson County election administrator Jeff Roberts. The county office, which oversees Nashville, was only made aware of the issue Tuesday after being alerted by The Associated Press. Early voting has been ongoing for nearly two weeks.

“At this point in time, there’s no way for us to know, the ballots that were cast, who cast those ballots," Roberts said. “We can’t undo what has already been done out there.”

Roberts said the issue is a result of a voting precinct that was divided under the redistricting map, splitting the voting area between the 6th and 7th congressional districts. Some voters in the 7th were grouped wrongly with the 6th. More than 1,350 voters live in the precinct.

“Mistakes happen,” Roberts said, adding that he was unsure if the same problem was happening in other precincts.

He promised that the issue would be resolved by Election Day, which is Nov. 8. Until then, the county is currently working up a plan on what poll workers should tell voters as early voting continues, Roberts said.

Julia Bruck, a spokesperson for the secretary of state's office, told the AP that the information on the state's GoVoteTN app is submitted from each individual county and “relies on accurate information from the local election commissions.” Bruck said the office is not aware of any other issues elsewhere.

Kelly's campaign treasurer, Anna Carella, was hoping to cast a ballot for her boss. She relied on the comptroller's website, which said she was in the 7th District, and for weeks she thought she would be able to vote for Kelly. But when she went to vote early, poll workers handed her a ballot that included the 6th District race, Carella said.

“That there's conflicting information about what your district is,” Carella said, "it definitely doesn't instill confidence in the system."

In the 7th District race, both Kelly and Green have spoken against the redistricting plan that carved up Nashville.

“Whether this is blatant incompetence or purposeful deceit, the end result is the same: textbook voter disenfranchisement," Kelly said in a statement Tuesday. “But make no mistake: this is just fuel for my fire and a glaring reminder of why I’m running in the first place — so that every Tennessean who has ever faced systemic oppression or bigotry knows that we will persist and fight for what’s right no matter what obstacles are levied against us.”

During redistricting early this year, Tennessee Republican state lawmakers redrew the state’s 5th Congressional District with an eye toward gaining an additional GOP seat in Congress, where the balance of power is on the line in the midterm elections.

The redistricting plan, which carved Nashville into three different seats, spurred the city's longtime Democratic representative, Jim Cooper, not to seek reelection. That created an open race in a newly drawn district — now snaking through six counties — that favored Donald Trump over Joe Biden by 12 percentage points in 2020.

The 6th District is the most favorable Nashville seat for Republicans, where GOP U.S. Rep. John Rose of Cookeville is running for another term. Trump topped Biden there by 30 points. Rose faces Democrat Randal Cooper.

Kelly and Green are contending in the 7th District, which extends through 14 counties. Its voters favored Trump over Biden by 15 percentage points.

"Nashville has enough population to comprise nearly an entire single congressional district, as it has for decades," said Mark Gaber, senior director of redistricting at the Campaign Legal Center. “But the legislature carved Nashville into three congressional districts with little regard for the needs of the city or its residents, and now voters are paying a double price.”

Meanwhile, Carella still put up a campaign sign in her yard for her candidate, Kelly, after she couldn't vote in her race. While she's disappointed she couldn't vote for her preferred candidate this year, she's grateful that her neighbors will be able to cast a correct ballot by Election Day.

“Still worth it," she said.

Tennessee Lookout

Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up

Democratic candidates castigated Republicans Wednesday for a gerrymandered redistricting plan and Davidson County election officials for errors that forced some Nashvillians to cast ballots incorrectly. “This is the result of a racist, bigoted, money-hungry Republican Legislature who is doing everything to hoard power to keep the system rigged against everyday working-class people,” said Nashville resident […] The post Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Election administrator: 212 ballots cast incorrectly in 3 precincts; claims problem has been fixed

Davidson County Elections Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts said Wednesday that an error that caused some Nashville voters to cast ballots in the wrong race was resolved by local and state officials on Tuesday night. The Associated Press first reported on Tuesday that in at least one precinct, including the 7th Congressional contest, some voters […] The post Election administrator: 212 ballots cast incorrectly in 3 precincts; claims problem has been fixed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

In Georgia, campaigns look to drive turnout with a knock

DAWSON, Ga. — (AP) — Someone like Erika Hardwick has come to the door of millions of Georgia voters. A paid canvasser for the New Georgia Project Action Fund, Hardwick was working the southwest Georgia town of Dawson on a warm October afternoon. She was trying to motivate people in the town 135 miles (215 kilometers) south of Atlanta to cast ballots on or before Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Nashville

How Tennessee Dems have fared in governor races

Data: Tennessee Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsIn the 16 years since Gov. Phil Bredesen won re-election with 69% of the vote, Tennessee Democrats have failed to seriously compete in a gubernatorial race.Why it matters: While border states like North Carolina and Georgia have morphed into the nation's preeminent battlegrounds, Tennessee has grown more conservative.Jason Martin, a Middle Tennessee doctor running for governor, is trying to turn things around for Democrats.By the numbers: Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean won 39% of the vote four years ago, the high watermark for state Democrats in the post-Bredesen era.Flashback: Prior to Dean, political...
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC News

Tennessee US House candidate's husband has stage 4 cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her husband was...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
wpln.org

Voting rights advocates are challenging a Tennessee law that makes it a felony to hand out absentee ballot applications

Legal challenges over voting rights are brewing in courtrooms across the country heading into the midterm elections, including in Tennessee, where voting rights advocates are awaiting the decision on a case over absentee ballot distribution. The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP and Memphis-based community groups, represented by the Campaign...
TENNESSEE STATE
